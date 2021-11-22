Mike Lindell, MyPillow’s MAGA honcho, says he’s planning a protest outside of Fox News’ New York City headquarters. But that doesn’t seem to be stopping him from using the “anti-American” network to sell his merchandise.

Lindell does not seem to have any specific plans for a protest. “We are going to do something out in front of Fox News,” The Daily Beast caught him saying on Friday. “They are a big part of our country being taken from us.” On Saturday, his ally, Douglas Frank, called Fox’s prime time anchors, “traitors,” according to TDB.

Lindell is probably angry that Fox's Rupert Murdoch publicly told Donald Trump to shut up about the 2020 election. It wouldn't be surprising if Trump put Lindell up to making this threat.

Or maybe it's just that Lindell is mad that Fox won't let him air his own efforts to promote the Big Lie. You may recall that in July, Lindell claimed he was pulling all his MyPillow ads off Fox because it refused to run an ad promoting a symposium he was live streaming which, he claimed, would prove the election was stolen. We were skeptical that boycott would last and, sure enough, Lindell and his MyPillow ads were back on Fox about two months later, by early October.

Whether or not Lindell actually puts together a protest, it’s unlikely to change Fox’s coverage, especially not when Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have more than $4 billion worth of reasons not to do so.

But hey, don't let us discourage you, Mr. Lindell!

(Lindell image via screen grab)