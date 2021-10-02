Just as predicted, MyPillow guy Mike Lindell is back in bed with Fox News.

You may recall that in late July, Lindell claimed he was pulling his ads from Fox after the network didn’t want to run a promo for some symposium Lindell claimed would prove the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. At the time I predicted the “boycott” would be over soon because Lindell needs Fox to sell his products.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what happened. Brian Stelter, who then explained why Lindell needed Fox more than Fox needed his advertising dollars, wrote on Thursday:

Variety's Brian Steinberg spotted a commercial on Thursday and I confirmed that Lindell was back in the rotation. For all the talk of Newsmax and OAN, Fox still has a stranglehold on the right-wing audience, with millions of viewers who need pillows...

What Steinberg saw:

The [MyPillow] spot featured the founder and displayed a promo code for a package that contained five pillows that feature images from Bible stories, as well as a memoir — an offer he said was worth more than $200.

I saw a MyPillow ad on last night’s Tucker Carlson Tonight but without mention of any Bible stories or memoir.

(Lindell image via screen grab)