Fox News doesn’t want to run an ad promoting some event by MyPillow guy Mike Lindell he claims will “prove” the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. You can file this under “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Fox doesn’t believe Lindell will pull his ads for good, either. From The Wall Street Journal (subscription required, I accessed it via my public library):

"It's unfortunate Mr. Lindell has chosen to pause his commercial time on FOX News given the level of success he's experienced in building his brand through advertising on the number one cable news network," Fox News said in a statement.

Fox didn't say whether it blocked the ad.

[…]

Mr. Lindell said he had asked the network to air a commercial promoting a cyber symposium, which he is scheduled to live stream next month. Mr. Lindell said the commercial wouldn't specifically mention claims of election fraud. But he has said the symposium will prove the 2020 election was stolen from then-President Donald Trump through manipulation of election machines.

Count Brian Stelter as another skeptic. He wrote in his nightly newsletter that while Lindell’s tens of millions of advertising dollars make him one of Fox’s biggest sponsors, especially for the Tucker Carlson Tonight show, Lindell may need Fox more than Fox needs him. The Wall Street Journal article noted that many retailers have dropped his products, saying they don’t sell (Lindell claims he’s being silenced because of his politics). “Won't he come right back to Fox when his pillows and towels stop selling? The audience he reaches via Newsmax is much smaller than his reach via Fox,” Stelter said.

Yep, I’ll bet that’s exactly what happens. I predict Fox will toss him some kind of bone and the two will be back in bed together before long.

Meanwhile, enjoy the feud!

(Lindell image via screen grab)