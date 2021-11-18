Fox News CEO Rupert Murdoch has declared it “crucial” that Donald Trump shut up about “the past” so that “the country,” meaning Murdoch’s media empire, of course, can work to “define the future.” Meaning destroy Biden, of course. It may also be crucial to Murdoch’s bank account.

As The Guardian pointed out in an article about Murdoch's remarks, he has reportedly called Trump “a f***ing idiot” in private but has said little about Trump publicly. However, yesterday’s comments could not have been a blunter message:

“The current American political debate is profound, whether about education or welfare or economic opportunity. It is crucial that conservatives play an active, forceful role in that debate, but that will not happen if President Trump stays focused on the past. The past is the past, and the country is now in a contest to define the future.”

Even so, as Brian Stelter noted, Murdoch made those remarks at the News Corp. annual shareholders meeting, not at the Fox Corp. annual shareholders meeting. Fox Corp. is the parent company of Fox News, not News Corp.

Unfortunately for Rupert Murdoch and his white supremacy-endorsing son, Lachlan Murdoch, Trump is unlikely to shut up about the 2020 election any time soon, if ever. And while Stelter also noted that Fox seems to have left behind “stolen election” in favor of anti-Biden messaging these days, the two billion-dollar lawsuits against Fox, over the pro-Trump election lies it promoted when it was deemed more expedient, could make some big holes in the pockets of the ”vaccines for me, not for thee” father and son.

In other words, Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch have got billions more reasons to want to "move on" other than just politics.

(Murdoch image via screen grab)