At least Laura Ingraham wasn't wearing her large Christian cross last night as she delighted over the news that Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking U.S. military officer, tested positive for COVID-19.

In one of her regular visits with Fox’s Raymond Arroyo (also a managing editor on the Catholic television network EWTN), Ingraham began her “Positively Boosted” segment in which she and Arroyo delighted in news of breakthrough cases in those who have received the COVID booster vaccine. Just as Jesus would have wanted, I’m sure!

INGRAHAM: All right, the triple vaxxed Joint Chiefs chairman Mark Milley – [she began applauding] our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for COVID yesterday.

ARROYO: Yes!

INGRAHAM: And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also –

ARROYO: Mmm!

INGRAHAM: - positive.

Although it’s not in the clip below, Arroyo also merrily announced that some top officials in the Vatican, which has a mandate, had tested positive.

Milley has been a big target of Murdoch-funded Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch darling Tucker Carlson has gone so far as to call Milley “a pig” and “stupid.” Now, the Murdoch network is openly cheering for Milley’s illness.

You can watch the Murdoch-funded inhumane, un-Christian anti-Americanism below, from the January 17, 2022 The Ingraham Angle.