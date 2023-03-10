Lachlan Murdoch is either lying or else in complete denial about the dishonest, hypocritical and potentially very, very costly disclosures in Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox.

At the Morgan Stanley 2023 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference yesterday, Lachlan Murdoch continued the pretense that Fox News is a legitimate news organization. Never mind that Dominion filings have shown that Fox promoted lies about the so-called rigged election in 2020 that it knew were false or baseless.

In halting words, Murdoch revealed how out of touch with reality he is.

MURDOCH: [Our viewers] see Fox News as not just a news channel but really a channel that speaks to sort of middle America and respects the values of middle America.

Since when is lying to viewers “respecting the values of middle America?” Fox not only lied to its viewers about the 2020 election but is currently lying to them about the Jan. 6 insurrection and the Jan. 6 House committee’s investigation. And speaking of middle America, I’d love to know the last time uber-rich, Australian Murdoch hung out with anyone in “middle America.” It has been reported that Lachlan Murdoch doesn't even watch much Fox News

Murdoch continued by boasting about the strength of Fox News’ brand, as if it hasn’t taken any hits since the jaw-dropping Dominion briefs were made public. He also boasted that Fox has “the best demographics and the best diversity of any news channel.” He just forgot to mention that speaking truth that goes against network propaganda is grounds for censure or worse at Fox.

He also seemed to go out of his way to praise Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott, reportedly a likely sacrificial lamb in the Dominion scandal. Murdoch said Scott and her team “have done a tremendous job of running this business and building this business.” He reiterated that she has “just done a tremendous job.”

I noticed he didn’t say anything about what she might do in the future for Fox.

If the interviewer noticed that or the “middle America” BS, he didn’t mention it.

Instead, the interviewer moved on to ask if there’s “anything you can share with the audience” on the Dominion lawsuit.

MURDOCH: I think fundamentally what I have to say about it is a news organization has an obligation, and it is an obligation to report news fulsomely, wholesomely, and without fear or favor. And that’s what Fox News has always done and that’s what Fox News will always do. And I think a lot of the noise that you hear about this case is actually not about the law and it’s not about journalism and it’s really about politics, right? And that’s, unfortunately, more a reflective of this sort of polarized society that we live in today.

Media Matters pointed out that Murdoch “failed to mention any obligation to honesty and the truth, perhaps because that is not a journalistic value that Fox News holds.” He also failed to mention that polarizing society is a deliberate strategy of Fox.

Furthermore, First Amendment experts have described Dominion’s defamation case as exceptionally strong. The fact that the judge has refused to dismiss the lawsuit is a good indication he doesn’t think it’s just “noise” and “politics,” either.

You can listen to Lachlan Murdoch’s alternate reality below, via Media Matters.

(Lachlan Murdoch caricature by DonkeyHotey, via Creative Commons license)