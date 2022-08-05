Tucker Carlson ignored Jon Stewart’s work on behalf of veterans’ health in order to belittle him over his looks, his height and for having insulted far-right liar Jack Posobiec.

Carlson is now 53 years old. But he sounded like a jealous middle schooler with his unfunny, adolescent attacks on Stewart last night. It’s hard to know what bothered thin-skinned Tuckums the most: the fact that Stewart is beloved in the U.S. while #TraitorTucker Carlson is more revered for his anti-American propaganda in Russia and Hungary. Or maybe it’s because not long after Stewart told Carlson on the air that his CNN show was “hurting America,” the show was canceled. Or maybe it’s because Stewart got in the face of “Pizzagate” extremist Posobiec, whom Carlson legitimized by calling him "a senior editor of 'Human Events.'" Carlson showed their confrontation on the air, but left out the fact that the two later reconciled.

Also not mentioned? Carlson never said a word about why Stewart has been back in the news lately: because of a bill expanding health benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits. But maybe Tuckums is smarting because Stewart successfully shamed Republicans into dropping their obstruction. Let’s not forget that #TraitorTucker Carlson hates the U.S. military.

Whatever the reason, Carlson’s rant against Stewart seemed filled with bitter envy:

CARLSON: Jon Stewart was famous once. He had a TV show over at Comedy Central. It was never that amusing. It was never that highly rated, but it was much lauded by the rest of the media. They loved it.

No show won more awards, was the subject of more syrupy magazine profiles, and more love from his fellow journalists than Jon Stewart's show.

But then right around the end of the Obama administration, Jon Stewart kind of disappeared and you didn't hear anything from him.

Well, he has resurfaced. He showed up in Washington, DC the other day. He looked like a guy who lives in the men's room at your public library and eating imaginary insects out of the air and he was there, to get for some reason, to a shouting match with a senior editor of "Human Events" called Jack Posobiec.

It was all on tape, you should watch this.

What's really the most interesting part of it is not the policy debate, but Jon Stewart himself. He is totally unrecognizable. He looks demented. But you judge for yourself. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JON STEWART, COMEDIAN: Because you are a [bleep].

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Look at him in the face. Look at him in the face.

STEWART: You're a troll. You're a troll. Not a good thing. You're not in good faith.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So what's the problem? What are you trying to do here? My question is, what are you trying to do here? Why is Jon -- I am not even against you guys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's Jon Stewart. The famous Jon Stewart looks like a homeless mental patient. He is shrieking and disheveled and very short, really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where's he been in the last seven years?

If you know, let us know. We want answers.

Sorry, Tucker, but you protested so much you gave away your own interest. If Stewart is no longer famous and undeserving of the adulation he received, why would you care where he’s been in the last seven years?

Not surprisingly, Stewart responded on Twitter. And while his response was also a bit childish, it got right to the heart of what’s wrong with Carlson:

Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date…and yet somehow, miraculously, I remain tall enough to not know what Victor Orban’s ass tastes like! Is it goulash Tucky? Seems like it would be goulash. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) August 5, 2022

You can watch Carlson’s puerile attack below, from the August 4, 2023 Tucker Carlson Tonight.