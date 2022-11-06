The fundraising appeal was complete with pretending Republicans don't plan to cut Social Security and Medicare at their first opportunity.

Graham, you may know, just lost his appeal to the Supreme Court, meaning he will now have to testify before a Georgia grand jury about his alleged efforts to get the secretary of state not to count mail-in ballots from some counties and help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 presidential election results there. But Sean Hannity didn’t ask a single question about any of that during their friendly chat Thursday night. He was too busy helping with GOP turnout for the midterms.

Hannity began the interview with a blatant lie designed to lull his aged viewers into a false sense of economic security about voting Republican. “There's not a single Republican or conservative that I know, Senator Graham, that is saying they want to cut or take away Social Security or Medicare,” Hannity said.

Hannity has never been the sharpest tool in the shed but it’s hard to believe he doesn’t know what a whopper that was. Not only have Republicans said they want to cut those programs, they have said they plan to hold the debt ceiling hostage to do so. With Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s endorsement.

And it’s hardly a new effort. Media Matters explains:

GOP leaders have been working to cut Social Security and Medicare for decades, and their current efforts go beyond the reported debt ceiling plot. The Republican Study Committee, a group which includes 75% of House Republicans as members, released a proposed budget that would cut both programs by introducing stricter requirements, raising the age for retirement and Medicare eligibility, and turning the latter into a system of means-tested vouchers. Senate Budget Committee member Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) has also suggested that Social Security should be reauthorized annually as discretionary spending, which would necessarily put the program at risk, and according to Richard Johnson, director of the Program on Retirement Policy at the Urban Institute, “would create a lot of uncertainty for retirees and for people with disabilities.”

Senate Budget Committee member Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has proposed a plan more extreme than even some of its critics have let on, potentially putting “all federal legislation,” which includes Social Security and Medicare, on a 5-year chopping block.

As Media Matters also demonstrated, Hannity is part of Fox's network-wide effort to hide the truth about GOP plans to make life harder and more expensive for Americans.

Not surprisingly, Hannity also knocked President Biden’s speech about Republican threats to democracy. And he suggested that the real threats come from Democrats or non-MAGAs.

HANNITY: And this rhetoric about a threat to democracy, I don't know if he was talking about, you know, what, three of the members on the January 6 committee that are election deniers or Stacey Abrams herself. But that's not happening either.

What was your reaction to Biden's angry speech?

Ever the worm, Graham let the Social Security/Medicare lies go unchallenged. Instead, he replied, “If I'm a liberal Democrat, I would say, Joe, please stop yelping. I thought it was pathetic. I thought it was divisive.”

Complaining about divisiveness? On Fox News? Where Murdoch-pet Tucker Carlson openly promotes vigilantes, white supremacist violence and violence against journalists and others? Oh, Puh-leeze.

Graham spent a bit more time attacking Biden before he got to his main mission: Fundraising and getting out the vote for Republicans.

GRAHAM: So let me tell you about politics, I've been doing this for a while. The last 72 hours at any campaign cycle means the difference between winning and losing a point or two. That's when the ground game kicks in.

So, here's what I'm going to ask you to do. Just don't be mad at Biden, don't be disgusted by what you heard in Florida. Do something about it. There are three million people watching here tonight. If 10 percent of you could -- if you could possibly give 10 or 20 bucks, it will make a difference in the last 72 hours.

My website, [which he named], is going to be open tonight and I'm going to share the money. A hundred percent goes to five races -- Arizona, Nevada, and Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. If we win those five, it is over in the Senate. Kevin McCarthy is going to win the House, everything he passes in the House will come to the Senate floor if we're in charge.

So if you could help, please do, [he repeated the name of his website], and the money that you give tonight will help -- yes, sir?

That’s when Hannity interrupted to push Graham into adding another Republican to his fundraising. Not surprisingly, Graham immediately agreed.

HANNITY: Can you add New Hampshire? Because General Bolduc had a good debate tonight against Hassan and can win that race. He's up by one.

GRAHAM: Done. They'll change the website, actually, you're right

If Graham really cared about divisiveness, not to mention democracy, he would not be so willing to raise money for New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc. Here are a few details about him, via The New Republic:

Last year, Bolduc called the state’s popular Republican Governor Chris Sununu “a Chinese Communist sympathizer.” In an early October debate with Hassan, Bolduc concocted the notion that fleets of school buses were ferrying illegal out-of-state voters to New Hampshire. The right-wing Republican also recently embraced the bizarro fantasy that students in the heavily Republican town of Derry were self-identifying as cats, licking each other, and using litter boxes at schools instead of bathrooms. (Memo to readers: Am I really obligated to mention that the school in question has denied it?)

But after promising to raise money for this nutjob, Graham went right along with his campaign efforts and suggested that a vote for Bolduc is part of saving the country.

GRAHAM: Well, the point is the 72-hour closing campaign, that's when you knock on doors, that's when you call people who are reliable Republicans, have you voted? If you haven't, please go vote.

So [name of website], we'll add the general to it. I'm trying to raise as much money not for me but for people that can affect the country.

…

No regrets next Wednesday. Put it all on the field. Act like everything you believe in is at stake.

Graham is right about that last part. So, I implore each and every one of our readers to go out and vote, phone bank, text and canvas if you can.

Let’s ruin Hannity’s and Graham’s night on Tuesday and, more importantly, their plans to cut the Social Security and Medicare everyone works for and pays into - while the two cowards pretend otherwise.

Act like your life and country are at stake. Because they are.

You can also take time to watch the Murdochs allow their “news” network to double as a prime-time GOP fundraising and Get-Out-The-Vote effort below, from the November 3, 2022 Hannity.