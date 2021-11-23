Tucker Carlson has repeatedly claimed not to know what white supremacy is but he was either lying then or lying last night when he declared that Killer Kyle Rittenhouse is “not a white supremacist.”

Considering how Carlson loves Rittenhouse, hates America and seems to be salivating for an actual war against our democracy – while other people do all the risk-taking and Carlson pads his purse, it was all but a given that he’d host Rittenhouse for a love fest that F***y Tucky probably hopes will result in more death and destruction for others.

As further proof of Carlson’s utter lack of decency, he couldn’t even wait 20 seconds before his first lie – after accusing the rest of the media of dishonesty:

CARLSON: Good evening and welcome to Tucker Carlson Tonight. In retrospect, it’s remarkable just how dishonest, how thoroughly and intentionally dishonest the media coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse story turned out to be. All of it was a lie. Rittenhouse was not a white supremacist.

Maybe Carlson, who pretends to be the “sworn enemy of lying” has forgotten what he has said in the past about white supremacy or maybe he’s just so brazen he doesn’t care about his lies. But we're here to highlight and hold up Carlson's dangerous and dishonest demagoguery, all handsomely bankrolled and paraded as news by Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch:

Carlson has repeatedly suggested there’s no such thing as white supremacy:

In August, 2019, Carlson called white supremacy “a hoax” and “actually not a real problem in America.”

In October, 2020, he whined:

“Why doesn't anyone ever define white supremacy? What is white supremacy? It’s America's biggest problem, the FBI has said that. It’s the biggest problem we face. Not China, not the economy, it’s white supremacy. But what is it exactly? White supremacy is not voting for Joe Biden, that's the functional definition.”

In January 2021, Carlson claimed to have no idea what white supremacy is:

“The question is what is it, exactly? Now that we are waging war on white supremacy can someone tell us in very clear language what a white supremacist is?”

Now, Carlson knows what white supremacy is, because he knows his favorite killer (so far) isn’t one!

Yet, Murdochs’ Fox News allows Carlson to keep claiming his show is the “sworn enemy of lying.”

Don’t forget, Carlson is the guy Lachlan Murdoch applauds as “brave” and saying what’s on a lot of people’s minds.

You can watch Carlson lie right off the bat below, from his November 22, 2021 Kyle Rittenhouse Killer Lovefest aka Tucker Carlson Tonight.