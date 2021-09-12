A deep dive into the Hannity show’s content since Donald Trump left the White House reveals that Hannity can’t stop, won’t stop worshiping TFG and his lackeys.

The Washington Post’s Jeremy Barr writes:

Of the approximately 160 episodes of “Hannity” that have aired since Jan. 20, more than 60 percent have included at least one former Trump administration official, and often more, according to a Washington Post tally. Nearly 30 percent of those episodes featured a member of the Trump family. A Trump appears on “Hannity” every night for some consecutive stretches: Lara Trump was on the show Friday, Aug. 13, and returned the following Monday. Trump himself appeared the next night, and Donald Trump Jr. the night after that. And on two occasions since Biden’s inauguration, the “Hannity” set was packed with four former Trump aides on the same night.

Barr crunched more numbers: Fox News contributor Lara Trump, is the family's top regular, accounting for 25 of 47 appearances by Trump family members since President Joe Biden was inaugurated. Lara Trump’s fellow pathological liar, #LyingKayleighMcEnany, also a contributor, holds the top non-family rank with 26 appearaces; former Trump aide Stephen Miller and former acting Director of National Intellligence Richard Grenell, each made 21 appearances; former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows comes in at 17; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (another contributor) has had 10; Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have made 8 appearances. The World's Biggest Sore Loser has given Hannity 6 interviews since reluctantly leaving office.

Although Hannity never stops complaining about media bias elsewhere, he couldn’t present a bigger picture of projection. Barr cites his “question” to Pompeo about Afghanistan as an example:

“Mr. Secretary, you never would have allowed it to get to this point,” Hannity told Pompeo before asking him any questions. All his guest had to do was agree.

Barr’s article notes that in addition to grabbing and holding Trump-loving eyeballs, these shows can serve several political ends for Trump World. The appearances can function as practice runs for the guests’ future political campaigns and messaging, including Donald’s, and it helps to promote those candidacies at the same time.

But they also serve Hannity’s personal ambitions as well. In addition to their near nightly bedtime chats, Hannity was dubbed Trump’s “unofficial chief of staff” by his aides. It’s a safe bet Hannity will never have that kind of cachet with President Joe Biden or any other Democrat. Probably not even with a non-Trumper Republican. So by doing everything to maintain and boost Trumpers’ power, Hannity does the same for himself.