Oh, sure, Sean Hannity kept up his lies and distortions in order to undermine Joe Biden’s presidency and U.S. democracy. But it wasn’t hard to notice that even Hannity knows his Bedtime BFF will not be in office after January 20, 2021.

The opening of last night’s monologue seemed more an effort to delegitimize Joe Biden’s win rather than give Hannity’s favorite p***y grabber four more years:

In his open, Hannity said, "At the end of this monologue, I have a very special message for radical/socialist Democrats and, of course, their cheerleaders in big tech and the media mob" But that part actually aired after Hannity had a voter-fraud-friendly chat with Kayleigh McEnany.

In his pre-scripted, i.e. pre-approved, remarks, Hannity went on to call the election “a corrupt and embarrassing disgrace.” This despite the fact that every state’s officials and Trump’s own Homeland Security Department officials have said otherwise.

But if Hannity really cared about corruption, he would have mentioned Trump’s purge of officials who have worked to counter election disinformation and others whose only wrongdoing seems to be insufficient loyalty to Dear Leader. Don’t hold your breath for the adulterous boyfriend of adulterous Super Duper Christian Ainsley Earhardt (or her either, for that matter) to do anything but condone, if not cheerlead, that corruption.

Hannity went on to complain about mail-in ballots, thus ignoring his own colleague’s reporting that they have a long track record of being virtually fraud free (with the notable exception of a Republican operative in North Carolina) and that mail-in voting has a long history of success in the U.S.

Sure, Hannity claimed that Kayleigh McEnany was about to show up with “brand new sworn affidavits” and he teased “shocking video” from the sleazy, convicted liars at Project Veritas, but he said nothing about having enough proof to overturn the results.

Then Hannity turned to his “special Hannity investigation.” Without a bit of irony, he boasted self-importantly, “We have a lot of i's to dot, a lot of t's to cross. …we take our time and we actually do some investigating.”

Hannity went on to quote John Solomon – who just lost his Fox News contributorship after a long history of disinformation – to promote the falsehood that Dominion Voter Systems, used in voting machines in Michigan, Georgia and elsewhere, incorrectly tabulated votes. Media Matters pointed out that Fox correspondent Eric Shawn had just debunked the claim a few hours earlier on Special Report. But Hannity was undeterred. So was whichever producer approved his baseless fear mongering aimed at sabotaging an election.

And yet, after a long string of suggestions and innuendo, Hannity admitted he had no idea whether anything actually went amiss with Dominion:

HANNITY: Now, am I saying tonight [vote hacking] happened with Dominion in this cycle? No. How would I possibly know?

Hannity went on to call for forensic investigations “so we can have confidence in the voting in this country.”

There was a long jag about Project Veritas’ “whistleblower” (who recanted, then un-recanted) and an interview with White House Press Secretary McEnany, once again forgetting she’s paid by all Americans, though probably almost nothing by Donald Trump. Her big “evidence” of wrongdoing: sworn affidavits of texts and emails showing that “Democrat voters were being contacted in some cases by Democrat campaigns -- it was voters in the Democrat counties that were contacted saying, your ballot has been canceled, you need to come fix it.” She forgot to mention, as did “i-dotting and t-crossing” Hannity, that curing ballots is completely legal.

McEnany went on to dubiously claim “an equal protection violation” because “other affidavits of people in Republican-leaning counties” had their ballots rejected “with no opportunity to fix it.” As if Democrats were supposed to be contacting Republicans to cure their ballots?

But when all that was said and done, Hannity concluded with “a message” for Democrats that strongly hinted he knows Biden will be president as he warned Democrats to “buckle up” for “the biggest political Schiff show on earth.”

HANNITY: I have a message to the radical socialist Democrats in the media mob and big tech -- be careful for what you have all worked towards and wished for over the last four years. What do I mean about this? I've been thinking about this a lot.

Now, all of you Democratic socialists, Democratic Party, with the aid of your willing accomplices, all things Democratic socialist and extension of your press office, media mob and your big tech cohorts, you may successfully, you may have been able to hide, yeah, Joe Biden during this campaign, which I would argue is a massive scandal in its own right and you certainly never asked the weak, frail, cognitively struggling former vice president any tough questions.

You never asked, for example, about his praise of a former Klansman or working with that former Klansman to stop the integration of schools, didn't want his own kids going to schools that were racial jungles, you never asked that, not once. He never gave a real answer, from my satisfaction, on court packing.

But I'll say this -- good luck if your dreams come true and your friend Joe is going to be "hiding Biden" in the White House. Here's a Hannity prediction. If your dreams come true, you better buckle up. I predict what will be the biggest political Schiff show on earth will unfold before your eyes.

And to be honest, with Biden, we all know that this script is going to write itself. You know it, too. Every Democrat I know admits they cringe every time he opens his mouth.

Oh, and guess what? You own all of this. You covered Biden, you covered for Biden, you never vetted Biden, you even let him hide away half the year in his basement bunker. You were fine with that.

Good luck trying to defend this predictable mess the next four years. Good luck defending programs, socialism has failed everywhere it's been tried and it will fail spectacularly.

And, by the way, I do promise you, I will be reminding people every single day of how you failed to do your job, failed the American people, if your dream comes true. Biden will become your nightmare but, unfortunately, it will be the country's also.

I'm going to add, I honestly hope I'm wrong. I hope I'm wrong, for the sake of this great republic. And I hope, by the way, for the people of this great republic, they are the people that truly make America great.

CNN, MSDNC, CBS, ABC, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post, all you big tech giants that went all in anti-Trump for four years, pro-Biden, well, pro-hiding Biden, if I'm right, the American people will never trust anyone -- not that they do much now in the media mob or big tech or the Democratic Party ever again because you will be exposed as institutionally corrupt, abusively biased and never to be trusted.

And notice no Republicans are having hissy fits on TV. None are saying, we're going to move, we're going to leave, or this is a white lash, and all the craziness we heard in the past. No, people aren't acting that way. They are saying count every legal vote.

And you kind of proved it to us anyway over the last five years, you will have broken it and you will now own it. But, first, let's count all legal votes, like Joe said he wanted.

So, yeah, Hannity will probably keep up the lies about voter fraud. But it's probably going to be more about subverting Biden's presidency than keeping Trump in office.

You can watch what Hannity calls not a hissy fit below, from the November 12, 2020 Hannity: