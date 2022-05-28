Apparently, Fox News “honors” Memorial Day by scouring for tweets it can weaponize against Democrats, as “proof” they don’t love America.

Today’s excuse for ginning up hatred for fellow Americans, in the name of patriotism, was a tweet by Los Angeles’ progressive district attorney, George Gascon. From FoxNews.com:

"When I was 18 years old, I joined the United States Army," Gascon tweeted. "I’d like to wish everyone a happy and safe Memorial Day weekend as we reflect on and remember those who have served our country."

[Republican Congressman Mike] Garcia, who represents California’s 25th congressional district, took issue with the tweet while also criticizing Gascon’s handling of crimes committed in Los Angeles.

"Are you a ghost?" Garcia, a former United States Navy pilot, responded. "If not, you have the wrong holiday @GeorgeGascon. Veterans Day is in November. This weekend we honor those who didn’t make it home. It’s not hard. Neither is recognizing the difference between felonies and misdemeanors."

That was a convenient springboard to attack Gascon’s policies and hype a recall effort that, as of the article’s publication, still lacked sufficient signatures to put into effect.

Fox tweeted about this sacrilege at least twice:

Los Angeles DA George Gascon slammed by combat veteran congressman over Memorial Day tweet: 'Wrong holiday'https://t.co/RQYSqiNRKu — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 28, 2022

IN A HOLI-DAZE: Progressive George Gascon was called out by GOP Rep. Mike Garcia. https://t.co/2lmjwYvBhR pic.twitter.com/5hDxEvtdfT — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2022

#FoxNewsPhonyPatriotism on display.

You may recall that last year, Fox & Friends host Carley Shimkus teamed up with cohosts Will Cain and war-criminal advocate Pete Hegseth to attack President Biden for tweeting, “Stay cool this weekend, folks,” and Vice President Kamala Harris for tweeting, “Enjoy the long weekend.”

“Forgetting” how Donald Trump called fallen soldiers “losers” and “suckers,” Shimkus said that “those kinds of messages” were “one of the reasons” Trump won in 2016 and “Now we are going back to that Obama era of apologies.”

As far as I know, none of those cohosts uttered a peep of complaint when their own colleague, Tucker Carlson, said on the air, on Memorial Day, “Our military, at times, does not seem interested in protecting the country.”