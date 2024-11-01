Kellyanne Conway ridiculously claimed her fave p***y grabber was just expressing his love for the troops.

In case you missed it, Donald Trump attacked former Rep. Liz Cheney as a “radical war hawk,” then said, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

If you thought “ultimate journalist” Martha MacCallum would show some decency over such inflammatory remarks made by Felonious Trump, think again. She hosted Fox News contributor and former Trump campaign manager and former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway to defend, distract and attack on behalf of their favorite p***y grabber. They did so by going to the Safe Fox Default Space of blaming the media and the left.

Once again, personal responsibility is for other people, i.e. not Fox News’ own. Conservatives are always victims.

MacCallum did her part by playing up comments from Mark Cuban, “who stepped in it” by saying “you never see strong, intelligent women standing side-by-side” with Trump. As if that’s comparable to suggesting someone he disagrees with should face a firing squad.

After playing a clip of Trump’s disgusting remarks about Cheney, MacCallum played a montage of “some of the reaction to that comment from the media.” I think we can guess why she didn’t just ask her guest for a reaction.

MacCallum read a lengthy comment from the Trump campaign’s Karoline Leavitt defending the p***y grabber and suggesting he’s still president. “President Trump is 100% correct that warmongers like Liz Cheney are very quick to start wars and send other Americans to fight them rather than go into combat themselves. This is the continuation of the latest fake media outrage days before the election in a blatant attempt to interfere on behalf of Kamala Harris.”

MacCallum also played a clip of Kamala Harris saying that Trump’s comments “must be disqualifying. Anyone who wants to be president of the United States who uses that kind of violent rhetoric is clearly disqualified and unqualified to be president.”

Conway got right to defending Trump by pretending that he just cares so much for our fallen soldiers:

CONWAY: I'm going with Karoline Leavitt because President Trump was talking about the thirst for war, people just sending our brave men and women off to war. Many people in this country have a hard time understanding why so many people died in the Iraq War.

Given that, given the fact that - well, I'm just going to say this: Given the fact that people, people in this country are very divided on those times, I won't express my own opinion on it, except to say that I was in the White House with the Commander in Chief, when he had a very hard time every month calling those soldiers’ parents and signing those letters like, “Dear Mr. And Mrs. Jones, your son died a hero.” And he said, you know, we send these kids to Syria, and they're training them, and they just get shot in the back without notice, you know, without without being able to defend themselves.

FACT CHECK: Draft dodger Donald Trump has disrespected, dishonored and smeared U.S. troops time and time again. He smeared John McCain’s war hero status, he called fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers,” he pardoned war criminals, he broke the law at Arlington National Cemetery in order to stage a photo op there and, most recently he shockingly disparaged recipients of the Medal of Honor. That's not counting his shocking lack of empathy toward the widow of a fallen soldier, his bigoted lack of empathy for a Gold Star family, or his refusal to follow through on a promise to pay for a murdered soldier's funeral because he thought the bill was too high "to bury a f***ing Mexican."

But MacCallum, whom Fox claims demonstrates “ultimate journalistic integrity,” let Conway’s whoppers stand without a peep of challenge or fact check.

So, Conway continued, this time accusing Democrats of using violent rhetoric and accusing Kamala Harris of starting wars. Conway surely knows that any and all military and national security decisions are made by the president, not the vice president. Well, unless you’re the notoriously lazy and uninterested-in-his-White-House-job, Donald Trump.

CONWAY: So, as the president who started no new wars, as opposed to Vice President Harris, chaos and crisis. And I'll say this, President Trump did not say to have rifles trained on her. He was saying that if you're - people who want to send people to war, ought to realize that in wars, this is what happens. You wouldn't be so blase about it.

I don't like any of the violent rhetoric. I don't like the fact that as a staffer, Martha, I had 24/7 Secret Service the day I started in Trump's White House. As a staffer, my biggest sin ever, that made my family be insecure, was helping him win in 2016. I had children ages 7, 8, 12, and 12 in my home. So I'm not going to listen to anybody's nonsense. Kamala Harris reading from a piece of paper and not sounding strong or intelligent, and so I don't like any of the rhetoric that can be misconstrued, but on this one, President Trump was talking about how quick folks are to send people to war.

MacCallum may be a propagandist but I’m sure she’s not so stupid as not to know Trump makes threats by suggestion, like a Mafia don, just as he did with Cheney.

But once again, this “ultimate journalist” didn’t utter a peep of challenge to the heaps of manure spewing out of Conway’s mouth. More importantly, MacCallum implicitly helped whitewash the kind of dangerous, authoritarian rhetoric that should never be whitewashed by any decent person.

You can watch Fox News condone Trump’s disgusting remarks below, from the November 1, 2024 The Story with Martha MacCallum.