\

Donald Trump broke the law (again) by using Arlington National Cemetery as a photo op. Sean Hannity implied to viewers it never happened.

Donald Trump looked fresher and less geriatric when he appeared with his Bedtime BFF, Sean Hannity, for a round of softball questions designed to make the felonious fraudster and sexual predator look good. This was the second part of the Fox “town hall” which replaced the debate Kamala Harris was wise to turn down.

If there was any explanation as to how the questions and questioners were selected, I missed it. But it was no surprise that Trump used one question as an opportunity to rewrite his illegal and disgraceful exploitation of a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and to pretend he hasn’t repeatedly disrespected and smeared the troops.

In case you missed it, after recently making headlines for smearing wounded and fallen troops again, Bone Spurs Trump desecrated Arlington National Cemetery by using the final resting place of our vets as a stage for a campaign stunt.

The New Republic has more:

Trump’s decision to film at the military graveyard—and in Section 60, where recent military casualties are buried—violated federal law, which prohibits politically related activities in the cemetery such as taking photos and videos in support of a political campaign. The criminal behavior sparked a verbal and physical fight between Trump’s surrogates and an Arlington National Cemetery official who attempted to rein in the politico’s videotaping.

The Trump campaign claimed that they had been given permission to videotape by the families of fallen service members, but unfortunately for Trump, that doesn’t change federal law. In a rare statement last week, the Army said that it considered the case closed but sided with the cemetery official, writing that they believed the official had been “abruptly pushed aside” and “unfairly attacked” by Trump staffers.

Trump has even begun this week to insist the fight did not happen at all, making the involvement of a senior campaign staffer all the more damaging. Trump’s campaign has repeatedly promised to release video exonerating both him and his staffers, but no video has appeared.

Rather than take the kind of personal responsibility Republicans are forever demanding of others, Felon Trump pretended he loves and honors the troops. Hannity was there to help with the deceit.

A big clue that Trump still doesn’t care about the troops is that even with this charade, he couldn’t stop making it about himself.

TRUMP: I went to Arlington Cemetery with [children of troops killed in Afghanistan] the other day, and at their request, and Sean knows this better than anybody, and it was very tough for me to get there, I will tell you.

I don't want to say that, but it was very tough.

I was in a different part of the world, frankly, and I got there, and we had a beautiful couple of hours together.

First, we had a ceremony, and then we went down to the grave sites, and they said, “Sir, could we have a picture with my son?” In one case, it was a daughter. “Could we have a picture with my daughter?” We took pictures. We had stayed for a long time, and then I left, and that was it.

I thought it was beautiful, and those people are phenomenal, what they've done.

Joe Biden and Kamala killed those children because of their incompetence, just like they had a gun that killed them.

I went home, and I thought it was a beautiful thing. I told my wife, I told our great First Lady, who people love, they love her, but I said it was so sad, and yet so beautiful, and joyful, in a sense, I mean, the people, they had something that was very special, and I went there, and I had them up to Bedminster.

I got to know many of them, most of them, but I get home, and I get a call from one of my people: “Sir, they're saying that you used this for public relations purposes,” and you know what happened? It was so beautiful.

Every one of those people made a video to say that Donald Trump came there. I’ve got enough publicity. I don't need publicity, I'd like to get half the publicity, I'd be very happy. But they said that, and you saw the videos, the videos became very, very well-known and famous, actually, some beautiful statements, and I went there. I got nothing out of that, except to take care of people that were not taken care of by our government, and Joe Biden and Kamala should call those people and apologize, because that was the most incompetent withdrawal in the history of our country, there's never been anything -

So, think of it, we took the military out first, you're supposed to take the military out last, once the military was gone, they had free shots at us, but we took the military out first, and then it began, we lost 13 soldiers, many were horribly wounded, meaning no legs, no arms, the face was obliterated, many, we don't even talk about those people, and we have to. We left Americans behind, and you cover that better than anybody, we left many Americans behind, and we left billions and billions of dollars of brand-new military equipment behind, that now they are one of the largest sellers of military equipment in the world, Afghanistan, they're selling the equipment that we just walked away from, it was so incompetent.

But to be with those people was a real honor, I have to tell you, and for them to go out of their way, and every one of them made a video, they said, “Sir, could you take a picture next to the grave of my son?” I said, “Of course.” Could you imagine if I said, “No, I don't want to do it, I don't want to do it?” But every one of those people appreciated it, and every one of them made a tape, and they sent it out, and it became very viral, as they say nowadays, and it was a great honor for me to be there.

Hannity – you know, the guy who never stops complaining about the rest of the media being partisan – did his part to further sanitize Trump’s desecration – by blaming the whole thing on the Gold Star families:

HANNITY: And I should add, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden were both invited, and this was not - you knew these families, you had met with them at Bedminster, you were familiar with them, and they invited you, you went, and they said, would you take a picture, and then you did, and then you were attacked, and then the families were furious at Kamala about it.

You can watch Trump and Hannity use fallen troops as political props below, from the September 5, 2024 Hannity show.