Norcross sounded like someone who knows about the role of climate change but was told not to mention it. He called it “freaky” that Idalia happened in August. “This kind of storm coming from the south and bending into Florida in the record book is a late September and October phenomenon,” he told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto. “The weather pattern in general is very unusual, kind of loosely related to the heat dome which was and is stunningly exceptional,” he added.

“The water temperatures in the far eastern Atlantic are exceptionally warm,” Norcross continued. “That means if a system can get organized, comes off of Africa, it’s going to have fuel, but the weather pattern isn’t typical.”

This is not the first time Norcross avoided the phrase “climate change.” Earlier this summer, he discussed on Fox the role of heat and a “spectacularly warm” Atlantic Ocean in the hurricane season. But instead of mentioning “climate change,” Norcross said then, “nobody really knows why” the “global oceans are warmer than we have ever seen” since we’ve been able to measure them accurately.

Scientists know that climate change is making “freaky” hurricanes like Idalia more common. Norcross probably knows, too. But on Fox News, owning the libs is always Job 1, even if it means risking viewers’ lives.

