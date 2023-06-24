A Fox News report on the role of heat and a “spectacularly warm” Atlantic ocean in a likely busy hurricane season discussed everything but the one big thing: climate change.

Yesterday, the Your World show hosted hurricane specialist Bryan Norcross to answer host Neil Cavuto’s question, “What is going on with just not only the number of them, but the fact that this could accelerate?”

Norcross said there were “multiple things” factoring in. “The tropical Atlantic is spectacularly warm this time of year,” he said, “but it’s not just the tropical Atlantic. The global oceans are warmer than we have ever seen – well, that we’ve seen in the last 40 years since we’ve had satellite and been able to measure them really accurately - and they’re suddenly extremely warm, and nobody really knows why that is, and so that’s concerning.”

“We know there’s a lot more heat in the earth’s system now,” Norcross continued. He added that scientists “are very concerned about how much heat is in the ocean and whether we somehow have reached some kind of tipping point.”

Norcross went on to discuss the problem with global warming, without mentioning those two words or “climate change”: “So when you heat up a lot of parts of the earth, a whole variety of things happen, and one is that the tropical Atlantic heats up. Another is that the systems don’t move as fast, so we have longer heat waves over Texas, and the northeast U.S. has been persistently cool all year, and we see things last longer because systems don’t move. So, you throw a lot of energy, extra energy in different part of the world’s system, and you get a kind of unpredictable and different kinds of responses, and one of them has been this production of early season storms.”

Cavuto didn’t ask any follow-up questions and moved on.

WUSF Public Media, out of Florida, where they know a thing or two about hurricanes reported what Fox’s hurricane specialist did not:

Hurricanes are intensifying faster and dropping more rain. Because of global warming, their destructive power persists longer after reaching land, increasing risks to communities farther inland that may be unprepared for devastating winds and flooding, according to research published in 2020 in the the journal Nature.

You can watch Norcross and Cavuto avoid that which must not be named below, from the June 23, 2023 Your World.

6/24/23 correction: For some reason, I originally used the name "Stelter" instead of "Cavuto" as the host when I edited this post (Ellen).