There is no evidence Hunter Biden is either receiving classified briefings or running the White House. But why wait for facts when you can hint at a preferred answer?

Rep. Mike Turner, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, visited Fox & Friends yesterday morning in order to raise fears about Hunter Biden sitting in on White House meetings. Turner may not be the biggest Trump fan but he has refused to condemn the Jan. 6 insurrectionists and worse, he seems to have leaked intelligence about Russian space nukes in order to sabotage bipartisan surveillance reform efforts.

Turner wasted little time suggesting Hunter Biden is some kind of shadow president while also tacitly acknowledging he has no idea if it’s so:

TURNER: Well, clearly you have a growing number of Democrats who are questioning whether or not Biden can be president for the next four years where many of us on Capitol Hill are worried whether or not he can make the next four weeks with reports coming out now that the president has turned to his son, Hunter Biden, including him in very serious national security meetings.

You know, the concern rises, as to, you know, is Hunter Biden receiving classified briefings? Is he getting access to classified material? Here's a gentleman who obviously has no experience in any national security issues. Very questionable background, you got a president of the United States who has a record of recklessly handling classified information with the Special Counsel even saying criminally handling classified information, but he wasn't prosecuted because you know, he's too forgetful.

Now you have reports of perhaps his son running things at the White House.

Both Fox News and its newspaper cousin, the New York Post, made it clear they had no clue as to what Hunter Biden has been doing in the White House.

But we can pretty much guess that President Biden’s son is there to help his father navigate the political firestorm ignited after last week’s disastrous debate performance. Even NBC News, which breathlessly reported Hunter’s presence at meetings, offered no actual information that Hunter was engaged in anything else. That didn’t stop the supposedly pro-Biden network from suggesting otherwise, either:

While he is regularly at the White House residence and events, it is unusual for Hunter Biden to be in and around meetings his father is having with his team, these people said. They said the president’s aides were struck by his presence during their discussions.

…

Another person familiar with the matter said the reaction from some senior White House staff members has been, “What the hell is happening?”

But there’s also this:

One of the people familiar with the matter said Hunter Biden has been closely advising his father since the family gathered over the weekend at Camp David after Thursday’s debate. This person said Hunter Biden has "popped into" a couple of meetings and phone calls the president has had with some of his advisers.

NBC does not say what kind of meetings or calls the younger Biden has “popped into.” Campaign advisers? Communications advisers? Whatever meetings Hunter “popped into,” I doubt they were any that required a security clearance which, as a private citizen who has never been an employee of the federal government, he would not have. That’s not counting his felony convictions.

I’d like to add that I think it was a terrible move by President Joe Biden to have Hunter Biden sitting in any meetings at the White House right now. However, it is a time when one can understand the president wanting his family around him. But we have NO – none, zip, nada – evidence that Hunter Biden sat in on any sensitive policy discussions.

Compulsive liar and former Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was a guest host yesterday morning. It was no surprise that instead of tamping down the irresponsibly inflammatory “questions,” she gave them undue credibility. “Congressman Turner, to that point, you've sent a letter calling for some congressional oversight as to Hunter's new role,” McEnany said. “We know that the press secretary said he's been in meetings. We saw him at the Medal of Honor ceremony. And your letter says this: ‘that it is disturbing to learn these events are transpiring in the West Wing, it's unclear what official meetings and phone calls Hunter Biden is participating in and in what capacity and whether these discussions include classified information.’”

“I want to know about that,” the chronically dishonest McEnany said. She said she also wants to know the “big picture here, whether there needs to be a select committee into Biden's mental acuity.” She claimed the situation is a “big national security picture.”

Turner agreed, adding, “I think many times when we hear Biden speak, we wonder whether or not he understands his own policies. I think we're getting to understanding that he does not.” Then Turner repeated the “question”: “The fact that he's turning to his son Hunter who, of course, has no official position in the government, should not have any access to classified information, should not even be in these important national security discussions really shows that things are deteriorating very concerningly at the White House.”

Finally, guest host Joey Jones offered up the so-called proof: “Congressman, I've had a lot of people write me on social media since this story came out that Hunter was privy to or in the room with potentially classified information,” Jones said.

If you thought the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee would remind viewers that’s no kind of substantiation, think again.

TURNER: This is fraught with peril, and it's certainly incredibly bad precedent, to have, certainly, a family member who's just been convicted of a felony by the Department of Justice taking up a case against him. And now he's sitting in the Oval Office, perhaps in decision making with this classified information being discussed, which could even be being presented by the Department of Justice that just took him to court.

McEnany closed the discussion by saying, “Wow, a lot of questions. Thank you for trying to get answers.”

Funny how all this faux Fox concern for Biden’s son getting classified information (that he almost certainly isn’t getting) doesn’t extend to Donald Trump’s truly shockingly careless treatment of real classified material that he stole, then stashed in his totally insecure club that any foreign government would try to infiltrate.

Oh, and coup-plotting Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, just made two very dubious appointments to the House Intelligence Committee that Turner chairs. Rep. Scott Perry is another unrepentant coup plotter while Rep. Ronny Jackson was demoted by the Navy for inappropriate conduct. He was also found to have taken a sedative while on the job and he mistreated subordinates. If Turner really cares about who’s getting our national secrets, he could start with his own committee.

You can watch the fact-free poutrage over Hunter Biden and the phony concern for national security below, from the July 5, 2024 Fox & Friends.