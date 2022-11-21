So much for Fox being “done” with Donald Trump.

In a recent post, I wrote that much as Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch want to be rid of Trump, it’s only because they think he’s a hindrance to their political interests. It has nothing to do with the fact that every day Trump looks more and more like a crook and a traitor.

As I also said, the minute the Murdochs’ political interests align with Trump, they’ll snap back faster than you can say “some very fine people on both sides.”

Yesterday's case in point: Fox & Friends' defense of Trump stealing classified documents, including nuclear secrets. Cohosts Will Cain and Pete Hegseth suggested that Trump had been exonerated because The Washington Post reported that investigators think Trump stole the documents as trophies or mementos.

CAIN: What the [Washington Post] report suggested, and somewhat quietly compared to the raid and the original reporting is - we're talking about all the documents at Mar-a-Lago - they suspect that President Trump wasn't hoarding the nuclear codes for nefarious reasons or so, but rather because he was keeping them like one would keep, you know...

HEGSETH: A keepsake

CAIN: … a keepsake. I know there's thousands of papers, he's like... oh. But The Washington Post itself is reporting very quietly, “and maybe it's not what we originally said.”

HEGSETH: That's a good way to put it.

I think we all know that Cain and Hegseth would have had quite different responses had Barack Obama stolen classified documents as keepsakes.

But that wasn’t the end of the Trump Protection Racket. The Friends went on to claim that the special counsel investigation will backfire because it will just remind folks how unfairly the FBI took back the stolen documents.

This was truly a bonkers discussion. I wrote it up in more detail yesterday for Crooks and Liars which also has the video.

But my point here is that while the Murdochs and even some on Fox News may very much want Trump to step aside, you can pretty much count on them all remaining on Team Trump rather than appear for one microsecond that they might be on Team Biden or Team Democrat.

Even if that means defending stolen documents as “keepsakes.”

(image via Crooks and Liars screen grab)