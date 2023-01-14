Dr. Anthony Fauci does not seem at all worried about the Republican investigations into his handling of the COVID pandemic that are sure to come. “I have nothing to hide, I can explain everything that I’ve done,” he told Fox News.

Fauci, the recently retired director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, visited the Your World show yesterday. About five minutes into the interview, host Neil Cavuto asked about Congressional Republicans “itching to talk to you.”

Cavuto added that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for a grand jury to investigate all COVID vaccines and Fauci’s response in the early days of the COVID pandemic. “It’s clearly a bit of a pile on,” Cavuto said, “and they want to speak to you, want to get to the bottom of this with you.” Noting that since Fauci is now retired, he doesn’t have to speak to any of them, Cavuto asked, “Would you speak to them?”

“Oh, of course,” Fauci said. “I have a great deal of respect, Neil, for the process of oversight. I really do.”

“I have nothing to hide,” Fauci continued. “I can explain everything that I’ve done during the period of time that I was involved in that process, and I have no trouble with testifying before the Congress at all.”

The Republicans will “target on what you did and how you did it, and any inconsistent moves in the earliest days. Saying you didn’t need masks later on saying you do need masks. Saying that this could be maybe an isolated problem before it got to be the very big problem you predicted it would be,” Cavuto warned. “It could get pretty nasty. Are you prepared for that?”

Yes, he is. “I can defend everything that I’ve said and done,” Fauci said.

FAUCI: This was a moving target right from the beginning, and people need to appreciate that when something is obvious in January or February, that might not be the same in March, April, May, June, or the rest of the summer.

This has been an evolving problem. We’ve been through multiple variants, we’ve had a number of different challenges. Having said all that, I have no problem defending what we did.

Cavuto brought up Elon Musk and the “so-called Fauci files” that purportedly show “ “how the government and Twitter, for example, worked closely to share messages on how you predictably were dealing or telling the public about the virus. He went on to say, ‘My pronouns are #Fauci.’”

“I have no idea what he’s talking about Neil, I wish I did,” Fauci said. “He’s talking about the Fauci files was supposed to come out last week, we’re now at the end of this week. I just don’t understand what he’s doing, and I don’t even think I should be addressing it because it’s puzzling to me.”

Cavuto explained that Musk is calling for Fauci to be prosecuted because he was “a little too cozy, working in cahoots with Twitter and the government.” But Musk has not released the details so we don’t know if they are forthcoming or not. But the accusation is “very similar to the kinds of things Rand Paul has said about you in the United States Senate, some of these House Republican members who said you made a bad situation worse.”

It should be noted that Cavuto is not a science denier nor a Trumper, like many of his colleagues. He said to Fauci, “You`re quite right to point out that, at the time you were talking about this, we were losing hundreds of thousands of people a day and a week. But they pay no heed to that.”

“I'm just wondering how you feel about that?” Cavuto asked.

“What will be will be,” Fauci said. He reiterated, “I have absolutely nothing to hide at all. I’ll be able to defend everything I’ve done.” He also said he doesn’t have a Twitter account, has never had a Twitter account and doesn’t intend to get a Twitter account.

Cavuto also brought up the “Wuhan lab thing,” saying “you didn’t buy that” COVID was created in a lab but “you seem to be open to the possibility that it could” and “you did have a role in that, this is coming from people who say that you’re not being honest on that.”

“I’ve been completely, totally 100% honest about everything,” Fauci said. “There was a sub-award grant of $125-$130,000 a year from the NIH to do surveillance studies in humans and in bats in China.” He said it would be “impossible for those viruses to turn into SARS COV-2 even if somebody tried to do it.” The evidence, he said, “very strongly points to this being a natural occurrence of a jump from an animal species to a human.”

When asked about his relationship with Donald Trump, Fauci said, “From a personal standpoint” it “was quite good, we interacted very well.” He said the trouble came when “I had to publicly disagree with some of the things he was saying that was just not true.”

“Like hydroxychloroquine, right?” Cavuto said, about the once-ballyhooed “remedy.” “You challenged him on that and on the bleach thing.”

Fauci replied, “At the time, he wasn’t very aggressive against me at all. He always acted in a rather gentlemanly way.” Fauci said that changed during the campaign “when he was out on the stump talking to people, then the ‘fire Fauci’ this and the ‘fire Fauci’ that came up.”

Fauci returned to his concerns for public health. “We’ve got to put a major effort into increasing our pandemic preparedness and response,” he said. “Lockdowns should be very sparingly used. We had to do that when our hospitals were overrun.”

Many Fox personalities have dangerously attacked Dr. Fauci over the past few years, but Cavuto has had some good interviews with him.

You can watch this one below, from the January 13, 2023 Your World.