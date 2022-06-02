Dr. Anthony Fauci told Fox’s Neil Cavuto that he plans to step down from his post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, probably by the end of 2024.

Fauci appeared on Fox’s Your World yesterday to discuss coronavirus issues. At the end of the interview, he was asked by host Neil Cavuto, “You’ve dealt with COVID under this administration, the prior administration. Just wondering would you continue serving that role if the prior President Donald Trump returns to the White House?” (Fauci has already said he would not.)

“I’m not going to get involved in any politics about who is or is not going the White House,” Fauci said. “By the time that happens, I think I won’t be around no matter who the resident is.”

Cavuto asked, “What does that mean, that you’re done?”

“No, I’m not done yet,” Fauci said. “But you’re talking about a few years from now, and I don’t foresee that I will be doing this a few years from now.”

“So, no matter who’s president, whether it’s Joe Biden getting re-elected or someone else - Donald Trump or anyone else - you would not continue?” Cavuto pressed.

“That’s exactly correct,” Fauci said. “I’ve been doing this now for 38 years, it’ll be over 40 years if I wait that long.”

