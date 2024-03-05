So, of course, brain surgeon Ben Carson just has no idea whether the 2020 election was legitimate or not.

When we last saw Carson on Fox News, the neurosurgeon and likely the nation’s least qualified and possibly most corrupt former cabinet secretary likened Donald Trump to King David. Now, Carson wants to be a totally unqualified vice president for the guy facing 91 felony charges.

Host Neil Cavuto described Carson as "smart as a whip, one of the nation's top neurosurgeons,” and said he has “the qualifications" to be Donald Trump’s vice president.

Clearly, Carson was interested. He said it’s very important that the VP should be somebody “who aligns very well with Donald Trump and someone who isn’t necessarily running for office themselves.” Carson also called it “vitally important” to have a democratic government and claimed that’s what Trump wants. He “turned to the right kind of people to put in place” in his administration, Carson said.

Because nothing says man of the people like Trump dreaming about becoming a dictator on Day One!

Cavuto noted that Carson has been a big Trump supporter and fits “a lot of those descriptions” that Carson had laid out. But then Cavuto added, “But of course, he felt that way about Mike Pence before he didn’t.” He added that Pence’s “biggest sin” was in not disrupting the certifying of the Electoral College vote.

“Would you have done what Mike Pence did?” Cavuto asked. Good question!

Oops, the “smart as a whip” guy claimed to have no idea if President Joe Biden was properly elected. Never mind that Trump’s more than 60 lawsuits were determined to be without merit.

"Mike Pence spent a lot of time laboring over that,” Carson said. “I talked to him the night before, and he was really torn in terms of what was the appropriate thing to do and he prayed and he did everything possible. Mike Pence is not a bad person.”

But Carson, who never indicated having any new information about the election said, “I think it would've been appropriate perhaps to look at all of the alternatives very seriously because there was significant controversy about what had happened in the election."

Cavuto, a strong non-denier, interrupted to ask, "You believe what Mike Pence did, ultimately the decision he made ultimately, was right or not?"

"Well, I believe he tried to do what was right," Carson said. "I don't think he allowed any kind of political philosophy to rule what he was doing."But Carson insisted, "I think the right thing would have been to try to focus on having a process that is legitimate. It’s what we need to be worried about right now."

"Are you saying then that what happened in the last election was not legitimate? That Donald Trump was illegitimately robbed?" Cavuto pressed.

"I think what happened in the last election was worthy of investigation, shine the light on what’s going on,” Carson replied.

"We didn't have enough of those court cases and everything looked at and examined and the voting and the re-voting and all that?" Carson shot back.

Carson claimed he wanted a "very transparent and open" process, whatever that means, “so that everybody can have confidence.”

FACT CHECK: Pence's lawyer said blocking the election certification "would likely face a loss in court or a 'standoff' with Congress."

You can watch possibly America’s worst cabinet secretary show interest in serving the worst president again below, from the March 5, 2024 Your World.