Fox host Neil Cavuto rang out his 2023 season with a humorous review of his mostly-hate mail, along with a touching message about what his health struggles have taught him.

You may recall Cavuto also read his hate mail last year, after a serious bout of Covid. He did it well then, too.

Here are some examples:

KEITH: I’ve been waiting for this chance!! Cavuto actually thinks people like him. It’s Christmas so I’ll be charitable. They think you are the embodiment of evil, even though you wrap yourself in the cloth of fair and balanced. You are neither. You are simply despicable. Now I know why Trump and every other true American loathes you and never watches you.

CAVUTO: Well Keith get it off your chest.

…

“BORN AGAIN” ELEANOR: You have the audacity and godless gall to criticize Donald Trump, God’s very messenger here on Earth, thereby assuring your endless wailing and crying in the unforgiving fires of hell!!

…

CONNIE: I heard you say you just call balls and strikes, that you like to treat people fairly, and that you refuse to share your opinions. News flash: You’re dull. Deal.

CAVUTO: OK, I’m dealing.

…

SARA: Jesus loves me but I’m pretty sure he has no use for you. May Satan have you back, you shallow uni-party globalist pig, and may another host be found for all your stupid shows. Ratings will soar. Peace will rule on Earth.”

CAVUTO: Well all you’re missing there Sara is the Amen, so AMEN!

…

SAMANTHA: I hear everyone at Fox thinks you’re a load. Funny how they’re all likable and a joy to watch but you’re anything but and that’s why nobody will watch.”

CAVUTO: Well, that is not true. I know for a fact my family will watch. My wife with whom I just celebrated my 40th anniversary, she watches when she can.

…

LINDA: You can’t trust Cavuto. He worked in the Carter administration.

CAVUTO (with mock horror): Oooohhhhh.

…



ZAZ: I love when Cavuto lectures us on getting through difficult times. Like he would know. Something tells me this puffed-up phony wouldn’t know the first thing about hardship or physical pain or what the rest of us go through. Contemptible clown.

There were some nice ones:

FRED: Cavuto is a rare breath of fresh air.

GEORGE AND YVONNE: We have been watching you dating back to your days on PBS and the Nightly Business Report then CNBC and NBC and finally Fox. We have always found you to be kind, reliable, never nasty, and open to all points of view. We notice Democrats and Republicans alike seek you out. You are our calm in our storm. We need that. But sometimes we sure wish you would unload on some of these crackpots who say such awful things.

Then it was back to the haters:

META E META: Tip: Never tune into The Five too early, you might catch the end of Cavuto and it’s a real s***show.

…

JJ: So Neil Cavuto the omnipotent one has concluded the last election wasn’t stolen. Says who fat head?



CAVUTO: Well, says every rational human being on the planet. That includes 38 investigations, scores of recounts and then recounts of recounts and dozens of more court cases often led by Trump appointed Judges.

…

CASSIE: Illness changed you, Cavuto. Maybe it was your heart operation years ago, or maybe it’s your MS progressing but you’re not who you were. That, and you look like crap. You’re not aging well.”

CAVUTO: The look like crap stuff really?

Cavuto went on to talk about the gifts his quite serious medical challenges have given him:

CAVUTO: It is true, the physical things have a way of piling up and they do teach you a thing or two about the fragility of life, and how you might want to comport yourself in life. I don’t believe in mean or nasty, I don’t believe in shouting or screaming. I do believe we all share this precious planet for a very brief time, let’s try to do so with dignity.

He closed by saying his ailments have taught him “something more important than anything I’m doing here. They teach you to be human.”

The full segment has more hate mail and more responses. You can watch it below, from the December 21, 2023 Your World.

Oh, and from the NewsHounds pack: Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to Cavuto and his staff.