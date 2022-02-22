Neil Cavuto returned to Fox News and Fox Business today after a lengthy absence. He first read some hate mail, then explained why he had been out for so long.

Sadly, just like when he was previously out with COVID, in October, Cavuto, who has very serious health challenges, got hate mail while he was gone. He read some of it on the air.

From "Tina": "It's very easy not to miss Cavuto."

“Janice” wrote, “Dead or alive. As long as he isn’t on my TV, it’s a good day.”

“Well, then, sorry about today, Janice,” Cavuto quipped.

Next up was “Alex,” who wrote: “What are they hiding? Why is Fox not saying anything?”

“I asked them not to say anything,” Cavuto said. “They were honoring my wishes, out of respect for my privacy, even though they were getting a lot of heat trying to protect my privacy.”

Noting that his absence “did drag on a long time,” Cavuto added that viewers “really do deserve an explanation.”

CAVUTO: I did get COVID again, but a far, far more serious strand, what doctors call COVID pneumonia. It landed me in intensive care for quite a while, and it really was touch and go.

Some of you who wanted to put me out of my misery, darn near got what you wished for. So, sorry to disappoint you.

But no, the vaccine didn’t cause that. That grassy-knoll theory has come up a lot. My very-compromised immune system did, because I’ve had cancer, and right now I have multiple sclerosis, I am among the vulnerable three percenters or so of the population that cannot sustain the full benefits of the vaccine. In other words, it simply doesn’t last. But let me be clear, doctors say had I not been vaccinated at all, I wouldn’t be here. It provided some defense, but that is still better than no defense. Maybe not great comfort for some of you and frankly, not great comfort for me, either.

This was scary. How scary? I’m talking ponderosa, suddenly-out-of-the prime-rib-in-the-middle-of-the-buffet-line scary. That’s how scary. No matter, I’m not here to debate vaccinations for you, just offer an explanation for me.

You can watch Cavuto’s announcement below, from Fox Business’ February 21, 2022 Cavuto: Coast to Coast show.

Meanwhile, welcome back Neil.