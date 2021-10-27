Neil Cavuto seems to be recovering from COVID-19, thank goodness, but some Fox News viewers have reached out to tell him they’d prefer him dead.

Cavuto and audio technician Dion Baia, presumably in the Fox studio, opened the Your World show yesterday by reading some of the tweets and emails received after Cavuto’s illness was made public last week. The immunocompromised Cavuto has used the moment to plead for vaccinations. He said he is still testing positive and he broadcast from the “safe confines” of his home.

“Heard you’re back on the show this week. That’s too bad,” read one message. “That’s not very nice,” said Dion.

Another was quite positive. “Listen to Neil Cavuto of Fox News. Get vaccinated. If not for yourself, then to save the life of your fellow worker. Cavuto is immunosuppressed to the max and is positive for covid. He is alive, he says, because he is vaccinated.” it said.

But it seemed that ill-wishers were more numerous.

“It’s clear you’ve lost some weight with all this stuff. Good for you. But I’m not happy with less of you. I want none of you. I want you gone. Dead. Kaput. Fini. Get it? Now take your two-bit advice and deep-six it and you!”

“That’s rather harsh, Neil,” Baia said. Cavuto made a joke out of it: “Is he crying out for the Sopranos prequel?”

More:

“Hey guys, I bought a new car after being told it was the best. Then it blew up after I left the car lot. So now I’m begging everyone to please buy the same car. Sorry I’m just pretending to be Neil Cavuto.”

“Cavuto is the Tigger of talking heads: a head full of fluff, just not cool like Tigger.”

“When the a**** get together, they call Cavuto boss.”

“Thank you Neil Cavuto! Your voice is heard by many conservatives and I appreciate it.”

“Pound sand Cavuto and mind your own business.”

“I admire your remarkable strength through so much adversity, but let me give you some advice. Shut up and enjoy the fact you’re not dead. For now.”

It ended with a positive note:

“Thank you, Neil. I don’t care about left vs right at the moment. The BS politics to date have killed a lot of people. Please do whatever you can, and all of us do the same. Let’s stop as many unnecessary deaths. Get vaccinated now.”

You can watch it below, from the October 26, 2021 Your World, via Media Matters. Oh, and for the record, NewsHounds sent Cavuto a tweet wishing him "a full and speedy recovery" last week.