Ben Carson’s blind devotion to Donald Trump took a bizarre twist.

After Carson finished slobbering over Donald Trump’s magnificent presidency, host Neil Cavuto asked about the many Republicans he’s spoken with who “can’t get over the personal behavior stuff, the name calling, the insults and all of that.” Trump’s efforts to stage a coup and his 91 felony indictments were not mentioned.

But Cavuto did ask how Trump gets “over that hump” of Republicans who refuse to vote for him and have said they may not vote at all or even vote for President Joe Biden.

Carson’s reply was jaw dropping.

CARSON: You think about the Bible and King David. Most of those people probably, if they were alive back in those days, would've said oh, what a horrible guy. You know, the episode with Sheba and some of the other things that he did? And yet he was a man after God's own heart.

God uses different people for different times. You need somebody with a Manhattan business type of personality to deal with the administrative state. You know, there are some wolves in that Manhattan business environment, and to succeed in that, you don't just kind of be a flowery, nice person, necessarily.

Carson went on to say, “When he's not being attacked, he's a wonderful person. Everybody, I think, would love him."

Um, E. Jean Carroll would disagree. Ditto for the dozens of other women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. But maybe Carson thinks sexual assault is all part of the way God uses his fave p***y grabber.

Meanwhile, Cavuto seemed shocked. "You're comparing him to King David?" he said. “For the record, you’re comparing him to King David, and that worked out well for King David and this is another King David."

Carson hesitated, appearing to have trouble hearing. "I don't know about king, but certainly he has some policies that are very worthwhile," Carson said. "If the left is allowed to use the DOJ to hurt him and to eliminate him from the process, then that's when we lose democracy."

Either Carson doesn’t know what democracy is or he’s lying when he claims to care about it. Because it couldn’t be clearer that his “wonderful” guy plans to be an out-and-out fascist if he gets back into office.

You can watch it below, from the January 15, 2024 Your World.