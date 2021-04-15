Fox News paused its Blacks Behaving Badly-focused coverage of police shootings to air a potentially positive reform from Duane Chapman, aka Dog The Bounty Hunter: Take the lead out of police bullets.

Dog is hardly a poster child for Black Lives Matter, as a New York Times profile makes clear. He was secretly recorded using the n-word (for which he apologized on Fox News), he makes a living off the bail bond system and, while he won’t say for whom he voted, he attended Donald Trump’s inauguration. But he’s also a former prisoner with a mission to get the lead out of police bullets so that they stop killing people.

Appearing on Fox News Primetime tonight, Dog said, “I’ve arrested over 8000 fugitives in a 43-year career and have never shot anyone and killed them.” Dog said he’s been attacked with machetes, shopping carts, guns and knives. “I've shot a lot, but I've never killed no one 'cause on my team, you will not use a lethal weapon," he said.

Well, that’s interesting.

“We've used all non-lethal weapons,” Dog continued. “We're going to get the lead out of the bullet and replace it with rubber and/or wood. ... It's not the gun that kills, or the officer, it's the lead in the bullet.”

Despite recent evidence to the contrary, Dog said he doubts police officers will pull any kind of weapons right now. “You shoot someone right now, you got a problem,” he said. He claimed he doesn’t think police are killing people on purpose but he also said that police are trained to kill when they shoot, rather than to stop dangerous people. “You need to stop killing ‘em," Dog exhorted.

Dog suggested that taking the lead out of bullets could be a bipartisan solution that would protect both the police and the public. “A wood bullet, a rubber bullet will stop [a criminal suspect] just like a lead bullet. But they will not die,” he said. “You gotta get the lead out of that bullet.”

I gotta say, I like this idea.

You can watch it below, from the April 15, 2021 Fox News Primetime.