Only a reporter from the Tucker Carlson network would argue that Blacks should shrug off Daunte Wright’s death after being shot and killed by a senior police officer who apparently mistook her gun for a taser.

Yesterday, I wrote a post for Crooks and Liars about reporter Mike Tobin’s scold of Black Lives Matter supporters for thinking race had something to do with Wright’s death, after video was released that seemed to support the claim that a “very senior” officer had shot and killed Wright by mistake:

TOBIN: Things are not necessarily any less angry because you still have a young Black man who has been killed at the hands of police. And when you have something like an accidental discharge people aren't going to say that it's justified and they are still going to default to the belief that Black lives matter, and they think that Black people are treated somehow otherwise.

In my post, I compared Wright’s traffic stop for an expired registration (he was also found to have an air freshener dangling illegally from his rearview mirror and an outstanding warrant for not appearing in court on charges that he ran from officers and possessed a gun without a permit) with Matt Gaetz’s buddy, Joel Greenberg, who was wanted for far more serious crimes, such as sex trafficking a minor and bribery. Yet arresting law enforcers negotiated with Greenberg for hours after he threatened them with firearms and an improvised exploding device.

Since then, the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police officer who shot Wright has been arrested and she is reportedly to be charged with second-degree manslaughter. She and the police chief had previously resigned from the force. The Brooklyn Center city manager has been fired.

I think it’s quite likely that if Wright had been a white Trump supporter, Fox would have turned him into a MAGA martyr. Instead, Blacks got a lecture to suck it up.

You can watch it below, from the April 12, 2021 America Reports, via Crooks and Liars.