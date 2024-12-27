They live in different states but supposedly he popped the question at their “home church.” Or did they really just get married?

The soulmates in hypocrisy have been together for many years. When their relationship was made public, in June, 2020, they had already been seeing each other very secretively for years. According to People, Ainsley Earhardt was already renting a home near Sean Hannity’s then-home and using his studio for her Fox & Friends broadcasts. In other words, the two were almost certainly long-time adulterers.

If you ask me, she gave him an ultimatum. Hannity moved from New York to Palm Beach, Florida about a year ago, not far from his true love, Donald Trump. If he was so upset about leaving Ainsley behind in New York, I think he would have proposed to her back then. And if you look at the photo of the ring below, that diamond is pretty small for such a rich guy like Hannity.

The Fox News announcement states that “Hannity proposed to Earhardt over Christmas at their home church.” Which is odd given that the same announcement acknowledges that they live at least a thousand miles apart. And while church seems a very unlikely place to propose, Fox reported that it was “’the perfect place’ to pop the question, according to the couple.” Earhardt also thought church the perfect place to get shot and killed. Let's hope there's no connection.

What Fox didn’t say is that Earhardt was wearing what looked like an engagement ring on her left hand at least six weeks ago. And the ring that now goes in front of it sure looks like a wedding band.

Look, I don’t really care about the circumstances of their engagement or marriage. What really bothers me is the Christian hypocrisy. According to Fox News, the couple “originally bonded over their deep faith, and the two have placed God first in their relationship.” You have to wonder what kind of God is really first.

While Earhardt flaunts her piety and Hannity claims he now needs God in his life, the two are just fine with the most hateful beliefs and people. This includes Hannity’s hatemongering Bedtime BFF, the felonious fraudster and sexual assaulter Donald Trump. Does Earhardt make it a threesome in those bedtime chats? I don’t even want to think about it.

Hannity and his sweetheart are on record as champions of racial segregation. Earhardt has also said she is “so tired of protecting” rights of “the minority.” That probably makes her a perfect partner for Hannity, the guy who race-baited Coretta Scott King’s funeral.

Earhardt must have been especially happy to get the proposal (or wedding vows) at Christmas. She certainly has a thing for Christmas trees. Not so much the Christmas spirit. Just one week before Christ’s birthday, her Seanie-Pooh spent nearly three minutes viciously sneering and jeering at Gov. Tim Walz’s family Christmas tree, decorated with ornaments made by his children.

I could go on and on about all the ways these two violate the teachings of Christ. But you probably get the picture by now.

I noticed the Fox announcement said nothing about a wedding date. Maybe the happy hatemongers will be so busy worshiping Trump and his agenda of family separations, retribution and taking from the poor and giving to the rich to plan a nuptial.

That is, unless they really did get married already. Check out the ring in the right-hand photo below. Either that's a wedding band or Hannity has a strange idea about engagement rings.

I report, you decide.