How the Fox News Grinches tried to steal the Walz family's Christmas.

It takes a special person – and a special network – to sneer and jeer at someone’s family Christmas video and its tree, decorated by the Walz children, but Sean Hannity, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Jason Chaffetz were more than up to the job. May they all get nothing but lumps of coal for Christmas.

Yes, the network that brought you the phony “war on Christmas” is – Surprise! Surprise! – doing exactly that. Well, unless you decorate your holiday tree (yes, that’s what I’m calling it, just for spite) with MAGA-approved ornaments, I guess.

This episode, which was nothing more than an excuse to mock the Walz family over its obviously strong family values, was labeled as “breaking news” on the bottom of the screen.

Sean Hannity preceded the viciousness with a lie, claiming that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz endured a “landslide loss” in the presidential election. FACT CHECK: Seanie-Pooh’s Bedtime BFF won by one of the smallest margins since the 19th century. Trump did not even get a majority of the popular votes.

Not that either of Hannity’s equally mean-spirited guests corrected the record. They were there to mock the tree, to weaponize Christmas for no good reason except nastiness and to promote holiday ill-will.

What Hannity “forgot” to tell viewers, in his rush to vilify, was that the Walz family video was a message to their daughter, Hope, who can't make it home for Christmas. It shows Tim and wife Gwen Walz with a “family tree,” of children’s ornaments, apparently made by their own two children. One included an angel made of toilet paper that Hope made years ago, with wings traced from her own hands.

Apparently, since they weren’t slobbering over Trump images or Melania’s Christmas grifts Hannity saw it as his MAGA duty to smear the Walz family. Just what Jesus would want, I’m sure. Hannity’s ostentatiously Christian “partner in domestic bliss,” Ainsley Earhardt, must be so proud.

Or maybe it was the family love, Hannity couldn’t stand. He called the video “incredibly, kind of cringeworthy.”

Media Matters caught the very un-Christian heartlessness:

HANNITY: My only question is, Rachel, I wonder if they put any feminine hygiene products on the tree, number one. Number two, I wonder if they're burning tires outside their homes so they can get that smell of freedom back that they love so much.

Hannity’s “joke” about feminine hygiene products is a reference to Walz’s support for a bill mandating Minnesota schools to provide free menstrual products to all students. Yeah, why should Hannity appreciate kindness and helping children to avoid embarrassment when he can be Bedtime BFFs with a felon who boasts about grabbing women by the p***y?

Guest and Fox & Friends weekend cohost Rachel Campos-Duffy was next with the Fox News version of “Christmas spirit.”

RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, this was so cringe, it almost felt like SNL. By the way, notice how they don't call their tree a Christmas tree, it's a "family tree." These guys were such communists. I have to tell you, we really dodged a bullet not just with Kamala but also imagine if this was the vice president and his second lady. I mean, these people are very strange. And it's weird, remember they went around saying J.D. Vance was weird. This is weird.

FACT CHECK: The “family tree” is obviously the Walz’s private, personal tree, not a substitute for a Christmas tree. It has always shocked me how stupid Rachel Campos-Duffy is, but even she can’t be so stupid as not to know that Walz, as a public servant, has a more public Christmas tree in the governor’s mansion, where he lives. But why ruin your phony stand for Christianity with facts, eh, Rachel?

Hannity loved his menstruation joke so much he repeated it.

HANNITY: Yeah, you probably can't see this, Jason, but he walks on — up in the air, kicking his feet in the air — bowing. I mean, the weirdest guy I've ever seen in my life. But I do wonder, I mean, what did they decorate the tree with? I mean, if they believe so much in feminine hygiene products in boys’ bathrooms in school, why wouldn't they put it on their Christmas tree?

Chaffetz was just as ugly.

CHAFFETZ: Well, they put a toilet paper roll on top. I mean, they're just -- there are just some things that you're not supposed to share with the whole rest of the world. I mean, this is so embarrassing. The contrast couldn't be bigger. You've got freedom ringing out, you've got people chanting "USA," they're feeling, you know — they're talking about patriotism with Donald Trump. Meanwhile, we go to the Walz basement or wherever they're at, I mean, it's like taking the green casserole from Thanksgiving. You got to take it out of the fridge and at some point you just have to throw it away. And that's what we need to do here.

What a hideous group. They should be ashamed of themselves. But you know they are licking their lips with satisfaction at their cruelty.

You can watch Hannity, Campos-Duffy and Chaffetz deliberately try to ruin the Walz family’s Christmas and gratuitously ratchet up ill-will in the holiday season below, from the December 12, 2024 Hannity, via Media Matters. It’s below Hope Walz’s TikTok post of the video.