The network that called for parents who mask up their kids outside to be reported to child protection services is now concern trolling President Joe Biden about following CDC protocols for mask wearing.

It probably would have been too much for Fox News to have anchor Anita Vogel rub her hands together with glee at today’s news that President Biden has tested positive for COVID again, in what is described as a “rebound” case. But sure enough, she and correspondent David Spunt found a way to bash him over it anyway.

SPUNT: Certain times this week, he’s been inside without a mask, which is against CDC guidelines. Then we’ve seen him sometimes with a mask, sometimes without a mask, it just depends on the actual moment.

The Guardian reported what Spunt “forgot” to mention:

While Biden was testing negative, he returned to holding in-person indoor events and meetings with staff at the White House and was wearing a mask, in accordance with CDC guidelines. But Biden removed his mask indoors when delivering remarks on Thursday and during a meeting with CEOs on the White House complex.

Asked why Biden appeared to be breaching CDC protocols, the press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, said: “They were socially distanced. They were far enough apart. So we made it safe for them to be together, to be on that stage.”

Anchor Anita Vogel “forgot” about that, too.

VOGEL: It is interesting to note, David, that the CDC guidelines do call for 10 days of wearing a mask if you’re going to be around other people, even if you’re testing negative, within that 10 days.

So, what is anybody saying about the president not wearing a mask around other people at all times?

She went on to say that now there would be contact tracing before exclaiming, “Boy, they’ve got a lot of people to track down, I would think!”

Spunt agreed, adding that Biden “is around a lot of people, even after he came out of his isolation from his first positive COVID experience.” We next saw a shot of Biden at a podium, “inside, without a mask,” Spunt said, before adding, “I mean, he is standing six feet away from people but then he tweeted out a picture today, an official White House photograph of him sitting at a desk, inside as well, wearing a mask.”

Oh, what a convenient controversy! In case you missed it, Fox has regularly attacked face masks on the air, while privately requiring them. For example, last year, Tucker Carlson urged viewers to “Call the police immediately. Contact Child Protective Services” if they saw a child wearing a mask outside. He also urged viewers to ask anyone wearing a mask outside to take it off, calling it a “repulsive” practice. Also last year, contributor Clay Travis helped rouse an angry, threatening crowd of anti-maskers against a Williamson County, Tennessee school board, an event subsequently celebrated by Tucker Carlson.

But wait, there was more. After she was done with Spunt, Vogel brought on conservatives Rachel Campos-Duffy, Charlie Hurt and Joe Concha, none of whom has any expertise in anything even remotely related to public health or infectious disease, for a round of politicization. I’ll save that for my next post.

Meanwhile, you can watch the concern trolling over masks below, from the July 30, 2022 The Big Saturday Show.