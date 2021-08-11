Fox News contributor Clay Travis helped rouse an angry, threatening crowd of anti-maskers against a Williamson County, Tennesee school board last night and tweeted about how much they impressed him.

Travis does not have a medical background, but the radio host has spent the last 16 months minimizing Covid-19, preaching that the need to be cautionary is overblown. Ultimately, board members went against Travis, voting to require masks for students, staff, and visitors inside buildings and buses at the elementary school level.

“I would tell every parent here, don’t let your kids wear masks. REFUSE! REFUSE!” Travis shouted as he turned to face the crowd of applauding parents before proudly strutting away from the podium.

As my Crooks and Liars colleague, Ed Scarce, wrote in a post this morning, parents shouted at doctors and nurses who spoke in support of a mask mandate for children under 12, who are not eligible for vaccines, only until September 21, “We know who you are. You can leave freely, but we will find you!”

Tennessean reporter Brinley Hineman tweeted this morning, “I’m still in disbelief over the WCS board meeting. I’ve never witnessed a public meeting devolve into chaos, threats and drama the way I did last night over safety and health precautions.”

I’ve picked up about 400 new followers since then, so ICYMI: https://t.co/yRW6XeTgy2 — Brinley Hineman (@brinleyhineman) August 11, 2021

But there was nothing not to love about it for Travis. He is on Tucker Carlson’s show tonight, no doubt taking a victory lap for dividing America and undermining institutions (I’ll catch up with it tomorrow):

Here’s my full statement against masks @WCSedu tonight. So impressed by all the parents who came out tonight to speak on the absurdity of masks in schools. Very impressive group. Speak out at your own school boards: pic.twitter.com/t5go0YJCxN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 11, 2021

In May, long after Travis made his anti-mask/pro-COVID views known, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch celebrated the acquisition of Travis’ Outkick, a conservative sports news site. Variety reported, “Outkick, said Murdoch, is a leader ‘in sports news, and more critically, sports opinion,’ and is likely to align with Fox’s core audience.”

