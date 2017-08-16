Fox & Friends trotted out Alveda King, Martin Luther King’s right-wing niece, to suggest that Donald Trump’s initial response to the terror in Charlottesville was something her famous uncle would have said.

King, who unfailingly uses her uncle’s civil rights legacy to advance right wing talking points and bash Democrats was a natural choice for “State TV,” aka Fox & Friends, given that Trump was under siege from left and right over the weekend because of his dog-whistle to white supremacists about Charlottesville. It was time for a full, Trump-defense spin cycle.

As NewsHounds Ellen reported, Fox friend Pete Hegseth described Trump’s statement, which avoided mention of the white supremacists and blamed “many sides” for the violence, as “a unifying message.” On that same show, Alveda King did not need the encouragement she got from cohost Abby Huntsman to lavish praise on Trump. According to King, Trump’s message was very similar to her uncle’s oratory.

Huntsman began the segment with an MLK quote about non-violence. But she didn’t quote from the president’s “many sides” statement. After she introduced “Dr.” Alveda King (who received an “honorary” degree from Saint Anselm College), Huntsman lamented that people are waking up “unsettled” because of the events of the day before and “asking what happened.” She referenced MLK’s “words of wisdom, of unity, of peace during troubling times.” She “asked” King what her uncle would be saying, if he were still alive.

MLK-whisperer Alveda reminded us that she is a “Christian evangelist” and director of civil rights for the unborn (she works for Priests for Life, a radical, anti-choice Catholic group). She preached that racism and hatred are sins and provided more quotes from MLK about the necessity of tolerance. She claimed that he would “encourage us to cease fire, stop the violence.” She spoke about the sin of believing that one race is better than another – without mentioning that this is the core belief of the white supremacists who caused the Charlottesville violence - groups not referenced in Trump’s initial response.

Huntsman provided the VERY IMPORTANT FOX MESSAGE that Trump and MLK are brothers by another mother: “It’s a similar message that we heard from President Trump yesterday, just this message of unity, what we should stand for as Americans. What the American flag means, the symbolism of God and patriotism. That was his message yesterday.” (It was?)

She noted that Trump has been criticized because he “didn’t identify one group or another” and “not making this more one-sided” which, of course, it was. In setting up the propaganda narrative Huntsman asked if this “is fair.”

King said that while many people are upset, Trump, “in serving God and serving America, he’s got to speak to the hearts of everyone” which, according to King, is just like what her uncle did! (King wanted President Obama to call the “terrorist incidents what they really are” - but she doesn’t think it’s important for Trump to identify white American terrorism?)

Huntsman sent a shout-out to Confederacy supporters with her explanation that the situation stemmed from the removal of a Confederate statue which “some people say, it’s got to down, this represents hate” while “other people say, Look, this is just part of our history.” It’s a “history,” of course, based in slavery. King did acknowledge that the monuments belong in a museum and expressed the hope that we can “transcend” our differences.

Huntsman said that King’s “voice is so needed.”

Addendum: Right Wing Watch reports that Alveda King is also a "prelate of the council of POTUS Shield, a network of Pentecostal leaders who believe Trump was ordained by God and who are engaged in 'spiritual warfare' to protect his presidency."

Check out this Fox & Friends August 13, 2017 homage to Donald Trump who (who knew!) is continuing MLK’s legacy of peace and love!