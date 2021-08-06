A Democratic PAC has put together a powerful ad urging that those responsible for the Jan. 6th insurrection be held accountable. But Fox News reportedly has refused to air it and will not explain why.

The ad uses video of the January 6th attack on the Capitol as well as video from the law officers’ emotional testimony before Congress about what they endured. Rep. Liz Cheney is seen telling Congress, “If those responsible are not held accountable, and if Congress does not act responsibly, this will remain a cancer on our constitutional republic.”

The ad, called #HoldThemAccountable, does not blame anyone. But it does show photos of Donald Trump and some of the more inflammatory members of Congress who voted to overturn the election results and who have enabled the Big Lie that the election was not legitimate.

The Really American super PAC responsible for the ad says that Fox initially approved the ad, then changed its mind without any written explanation.

But I think we can guess why: Fox would rather legitimize Laura Ingraham's and Tucker Carlson’s anti-American mockery of the January 6th testimony as well as the network’s revisionist history that the insurrection was “a lovefest.”

So if you’d like to circumvent Fox propaganda, watch and share the video below.