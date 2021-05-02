Tucker Carlson has revived his racial targeting of MSNBC host Joy Reid by giving her a new moniker, “the race lady.” It’s perfectly in keeping with his new, more brazen brand of white supremacy.

A few weeks ago, I wrote about how Carlson deliberately endangers journalists as part of his overall war on democracy. He seems to have a special animosity toward Reid. By wild coincidence, I’m sure, it has resurfaced with a vengeance right at the time he has endorsed the white supremacists’ “great replacement" theory – with the support of CEO Lachlan Murdoch.

At least four times since March 8, Carlson has referred to Reid as “the race lady.” In my “favorite” example, Carlson sneered, on April 28, "Well, Joy-Ann Reid, the race lady over at MSNBC, took a quick break from haranguing whitey yesterday to reveal something deeply personal about herself on television.”

The “deeply personal” revelation was that Reid had gotten fully vaccinated. Oh, and that she still wears a face mask outdoors. It’s a sin that triggers Tucky almost as much as a Black Lives Matter demonstration. He went on to bizarrely accuse Reid of having “joined Team Pfizer” and having “sworn allegiance to the creepy multinational pharma-conglomerate that made it.”

You can watch the April 28, 2021 clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight below, via Media Matters.