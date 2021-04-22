What a coincidence that Tucker Carlson should target immigrant, Asian-American Rep. Ted Lieu for the latest episode in Carlson’s White Power War on America, officially sanctioned by Lachlan Murdoch.

Lieu offended Carlson’s delicate White Power fee fees by tweeting against the great replacement theory on April 14.

Dear @RepScottPerry: Native-born Americans like you are no more American, and no less American, than an immigrant like me. And with every passing year, there will be more people who look like me in the US. You can’t stop it. So take your racist replacement theory and shove it. https://t.co/By1d2OBzv9 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 15, 2021

Rep. Scott Perry had echoed Carlson’s extremist, white supremacist “great replacement” rhetoric, that immigrants are "replacing" white people, during a subcommittee hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that same day. (Lieu is a member of the Committee, though not that subcommittee.)

Carlson seized on Lieu’s tweet to scapegoat him as some kind of validation of Carlson's own racist extremism.

The ever-vicious, America-hating and white supremacist Carlson turned his attack into a white-supremacy twofer by both re-endorsing the great replacement theory and denigrating Lieu as “a moron.”

CARLSON: Ted Lieu is a member of Congress, he's a Democrat. He represents the state of California. He's incredibly smart, went to Stanford and Georgetown. So when Ted Lieu speaks, you’re really seeing the Democratic party’s brain trusts on display

With that in mind, we wanted to bring you one of his recent pronouncements. This is a tweet and it's in response to one of his colleagues, the Congressman Scott Perry.

Now, Perry was making an argument we have often made, because it's true -- and that is that Democrats are using mass immigration to transform the country, to change who votes, so they can control who wins.

Ted Lieu was very annoyed that Scott Perry said this. And so, he sent the following tweet, and he was clearly enraged as he did, quote, “Dear Scott Perry, native-born Americans like you are no more American, and no less American, than an immigrant like me." Good point, we agree with that.

And then, he said this: “And with every passing year, there will be more people who look like me in the United States. You can't stop it. So take your racist replacement theory and shove it."

In other words, you're being replaced, and there's nothing you can do about it. So, shut up.

[Carlson laughed demonically.]

[…]

Luckily, with people like Ted Lieu in charge, we’re not gonna get a lot done. The guy’s a moron.

Lachlan Murdoch’s ridiculous claim that Carlson did not not endorse the great replacement theory was laughable last week. Here, Carlson has explicitly espoused it – and used an Asian-American immigrant as a whipping boy for his polemic. As Media Matters noted, this proves that Murdoch is complicit in spreading this poison.

You can watch it below, from the April 21, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.