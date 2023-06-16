Fox News has threatened to sue Tucker Carlson. Carlson’s response, in essence, is “go ahead.”

On Monday, Axios reported that Fox had sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carlson. It matters, Axios said, because “With ‘Tucker on Twitter,’ Carlson and his growing production team are working to elevate Elon Musk's social media site as a news platform.”

According to Axios, Carlson’s lawyers issued a statement, saying, “Tucker will not be silenced by anyone ... He is a singularly important voice on matters of public interest in our country, and will remain so."

Tonight, Carlson released another of his Twitter shows. Since he’s no longer at Fox, I (Ellen) do not feel duty bound to watch it. But Mediaite noted that he began his monologue with a misogynistic swing at his former employer. Referring to what I (Ellen) now think of as chyron-gate, Carlson said about the hideous banner Fox has tried to distance itself from, “Inside Fox, the women who run the network panicked,” as if there was nothing wrong with a chyron calling President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had “his political rival arrested.”

So, will Fox really want to sue Carlson? While the network is already suffering in the ratings as a result of having fired him? And does Carlson really want to fight a lawsuit for big bucks, which Insider says he is likely to lose?

Stay tuned.

(Caricature by DonkeyHotey via Flickr and Creative Commons license)