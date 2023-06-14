If you thought Fox might have been deterred from promoting Trump’s lies about the criminal charges against him because promoting Trump’s election lies just cost the network $787.5 million, think again.

If you missed the banner on the top image, here it is larger. In this case, a picture is worth more than a thousand words:

The rhetoric here closely matches that of Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce on the night of Trump’s indictment. In a wildly melodramatic commentary about the indictment, she said, “It's never been about Donald Trump. It is about indicting and stopping [Biden’s] main political opponent.”

Now, the network has endorsed that outlandish rhetoric as truth.

When a supposed cable news network covers news, in this case a Trump speech, presumably the banners will be “straight news,” not commentary. But this is further proof that there is no difference between news and opinion at Fox. Or, to put it another way, Fox isn’t even trying to hide the fact that it operates as a propaganda machine.

And I will bet you that just like the top Foxies knew Joe Biden won the 2020 election legitimately but pretended otherwise, they know Trump is very likely guilty of mishandling and abusing classified information. And just like the network was willing to undermine our democracy after the 2020 election for the sake of ratings and money, now it’s willing to undermine our national security for the same, plus political power.

You can watch the clip that goes with the banner below, from the June 13, 2023 Fox News Tonight, via Media Matters.