Tucker Carlson and guest Dan Holloway suggested that President Biden is deliberately harming the country based on the “fact” that “hysterical” Greta Thunberg “is setting our energy policy.”

Carlson had the following exchange with Holloway on the Fox Nation show, Tucker Carlson Today:

HOLLOWAY: Greta Thunberg is setting our energy policy, I guess, right? Like, a 15-year-old child from another country.

CARLSON: An emotionally damaged child.

HOLLAWAY: Yeah. It's very bizarre. Hanlon’s razor says don’t imply malice when incompetence will suffice. Right? But man, there’s a level of incompetence that almost seems -

CARLSON: It does suggest malice.

HOLLOWAY: Right, what the hell is going on?

CARLSON: No, I couldn’t agree with you more.

FACT CHECK: Thunberg has accomplished more in her "childhood" than Tucker Carlson has in his life. Among her other accomplishments, she was awarded the 2020 Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity, which came with more than a million dollars in prize money – which she gave away to environmental groups. She also won Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience Award. Also, she's 19, not a child.

You can watch this salvo from Tucker Carlson’s war on America below, from the March 9, 2022 edition of Tucker Carlson Today, via Media Matters.

(Carlson image via screen grab)