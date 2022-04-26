Tucker Carlson is so excited about being able to tweet with racist abandon, he rejoined Twitter months before Musk’s takeover becomes certain and then gushed about it on Fox News.

CARLSON: Unlike the leaders of Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon, Elon Musk believes in free speech. He thinks everyone should be allowed to talk including people who disagree with him. "I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter," Elon Musk wrote today on his new platform, "because that's what free speech means."

Carlson pretends to be the “sworn enemy of lying” but, once again, is promoting a lie. Musk believes in free speech he likes. As Media Matters noted, “There is ample reason to question this [Musk buying Twitter for “free speech”] narrative, given Musk’s history of using the platform for legally dubious ends, as well as his unambiguous anti-union, anti-speech, anti-worker policies and positions as Tesla leader.” Media Matters also notes, via CNBC, that Musk has often blocked critics on his personal account.

But Musk is not only fine with shockingly racist speech from his workers at a California plant, he commanded Blacks to be “thick-skinned” about it. In February, I wrote a Crooks and Liars post about California’s 2022 lawsuit against Musk’s Tesla on behalf of thousands of Black workers. The lawsuit alleged shocking racism, such as segregated areas of Black workers being referred to as “porch monkey stations,” and “the plantation.” Musk only seemed concerned with his own self.

Tesla responded to the suit with a defensive blog post that complains the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has not provided “the specific allegations or the factual bases for its lawsuit.” There is no indication of concern that someone may have slipped through the cracks of its supposedly inclusive policies nor of any willingness to improve its procedures.

That is not too surprising. This was also part of my C&L post:

The [Los Anges] Times says he responded to a 2017 class-action suit that called the company “a hotbed of racist behavior” “with an email to employees describing company culture as ‘hardcore and demanding.' Anyone who makes an ‘unintentional slur’ should apologize, he wrote, and the recipient should ‘be thick-skinned and accept the apology.’”

It's no surprise that Carlson should be so delighted. He’s already taking a victory lap on Twitter:

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

The slithering scum known as Elon Musk shows just the same kind of respect for those he supposedly hopes will be his future customers as he does for his Black employees:

Musk's disdain for those he hopes will be his customers says it all. By the way, this "antibody" will depart from Twitter the moment this slithering scum takes over. https://t.co/Ch6i4FeQvH — EllenB (@NewsHoundEllen) April 26, 2022

But, though it looks likely to close, this is not a done deal. As Yogi Berra famously said, it ain’t over ‘til it’s over.

Meanwhile, you can watch Carlson join in an early celebration in expectation that his white nationalism can run amok below, from the April 25, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.