Tucker Carlson’s latest January 6th revisionism proves yet again he’s an enemy of democracy and truth – and Fox News is financing it.

Last night, Tucker Carlson said this during the opening commentary of his Fox News show:

CARLSON: [A]ctually, if you take three steps back as historical events go, if we are being honest now, January 6th barely rates as a footnote. Really not a lot happened that day, if you think about it.

The presidential election was not overturned. The Capitol was not destroyed. The government wasn't toppled no matter what you may have heard, not a single elected official was injured, thank God. Police got shoved, unfortunately, punches were thrown. But the only person who wound up dead from violence was an unarmed protester who was shot to death without warning by a cop.

None of the so-called insurrectionists had guns. When was the last time we saw an insurrection like that?

So looking back, you could probably call what happened on January 6 a riot. We have called it that, but really only just a riot, maybe just barely. By recent standards, it was an embarrassingly tepid effort. No one even bothered to set a fire or spray paint slogans on the walls.

FACT CHECK: Carlson cleverly parsed his words to mislead on the menace and harm attempted by the insurrectionists. They may not have had firearms but they were armed with stun guns, pepper spray, baseball bats and flagpoles wielded as clubs. Carlson conveniently ignored how three other rioters died on January 6th, one police officer later died and two others committed suicide. Also, the crowd chanted that they wanted to lynch then-Vice President Mike Pence. Hardly a nothingburger, which is even more laughable considering the cowardly Carlson turned a knock on his door by a peaceful protester into “Antifa broke my door.”

But don’t take it from me, take it from Fox’s own congressional correspondent, Chad Pergram, who was there. Yesterday, he published – on FoxNews.com – his reflections of January 6, 2021. He not only called what happened an “insurrection,” he described it as “one of the most toxic, intense days.”

I never thought I would witness fellow citizens storm America’s citadel of democracy, break glass windows, assault police officers, defecate on the Milton tile floors of the Capitol and attempt to barge into the Speaker’s Lobby with intent to do God knows what.

Chilling doesn’t do the scenario justice.

…

It’s another thing to face a violent throng whipped into a fever like the one a year ago.

In other words, Carlson is either lying through his teeth (while claiming his show is “the sworn enemy of lying”)

or he just made up his alternate version of reality to add fodder to his war on America.

Either scenario is heinous in a guy who gets paid to act as a primetime news host, even if Fox claims nobody should believe him. But it’s even more appalling that Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch pay Carlson big bucks to spew that swill.

You can watch the disinformation the Murdochs bankroll below, from the January 6, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight, via Media Matters.