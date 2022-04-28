Tucker Carlson’s raw ambitions were on full display Wednesday night as he teamed up with Rep. Matt Gaetz for another hit job on “liberal” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy without a single question about the investigation into Gaetz’s possible sex-trafficking of minors.

You may recall that Gaetz blew his sex-trafficking rehab appearance in a March, 2021 appearance on the Tucker Carlson Tonight show by trying to drag Carlson into the story. Since then, more incriminating details have emerged as the federal investigation seems to continue. Yet the QAnon-defending Carlson didn’t have a single question on the subject.

That’s probably because Carlson saw Gaetz as useful in his takedown of Rep. Kevin McCarthy and his House leadership. I’m no fan of McCarthy, and I couldn’t care less whether he becomes speaker or not. But that doesn’t mean I want America-hating, Putinista Carlson dictating who does.

In my previous post, I noted how “sworn enemy of lying” Carlson dishonestly smeared McCarthy with probably the one false smear anyone could come up with about him: calling him a “puppet of the Democratic Party.” Last night, Carlson teamed up with Gaetz for more of the same.

In his introduction, Carlson praised Gaetz for his “completely correct” assessment that there is a “liberal faction within the Republican party’s leadership that saw January 6 as a way to gain more political power.”

“Like a liberal college professor, [McCarthy] believes that words are violence,” the thin-skinned and cowardly Carlson said.

What Carlson called “the most depressing fact” was that McCarthy got a standing ovation from his caucus yesterday - despite Carlson’s best efforts Tuesday night! So what’s a federal investigation into sex trafficking of minors compared to another opportunity to flex F***yTucky political muscle?

Gaetz started out by saying that McCarthy and the House leadership were “going to try to join with Democrats” in impeaching Trump. In actuality, McCarthy said he was going to ask Trump to resign but he did not vote to impeach and he booted Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role for daring to serve on the committee investigating Jan. 6th. It makes you wonder if the January 6th committee investigation results will come too close for Gaetz’s and Carlson's comfort. (Carlson's son, Buckley, has worked for Big Lie endorser Rep. Jim Banks since 2019.) But I digress.

“I don’t know that Kevin McCarthy’s in line to be speaker, I don’t know if the guy could get an account on Truth Social at this point,” Gaetz sneered. He called it “debasing” for Republicans to give McCarthy a standing ovation. (I’ll agree with him on that last point.)

Then Gaetz laid out the MAGA priorities. Spoiler alert: It’s not truth, it’s Trump: “The crazy thing about this, Tucker, is that it was all done for the sake of protecting Liz Cheney. I mean, at the time, I was protecting President Trump from impeachment and Kevin McCarthy was protecting Liz Cheney from criticism and now she is owning them with their own words," he said.

Carlson said it was fine to “represent Republican voters if you’re personally annoyed with Trump” but “you cannot represent Republican leaders if you’re calling on big tech to censor voices who criticize you and if you’re accusing people who criticize you of committing an illegal act of violence.”

From the guy who falsely accused peaceful protesters of breaking his door and deliberately endangered two New York Times journalists with false accusations.

Gaetz seemed just fine with taking down the GOP. “People will say this is divisive, we should be unified against the Democrats,” he said. “The problem is, the Democrats win if Republicans take power and then think and talk and behave just like the Democrats.”

“So I’m presenting an alternative vision and it would be nice if the leadership wasn’t the lagging indicator on these things,” Gaetz continued. “They were the last ones to realize that Liz Cheney should have been tossed out leadership. I was out there making the case and ultimately they caught up but leaders lead from the front, they’re not the lagging indicator.” For the final zinger, he said McCarthy “sounds like a Joy Reid staffer.”

Carlson closed by saying to the suspected sex trafficker and pedophiliac, “Mr. Gaetz, I appreciate you coming on tonight and for your willingness to be open about what you’ve seen.”

You can watch Carlson prove his power lust trumps any scruples he may have left, below, from the April 27, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.