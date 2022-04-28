“Sworn enemy of lying” Tucker Carlson not only lied about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s politics, he didn’t care that McCarthy had just been proven a big liar about Jan. 6.

In case you’ve been off the grid the past week or only sporadically watched Fox News lately, you could have missed the release of recordings of McCarthy blaming Donald Trump for the January 6th insurrection and saying he was going to push for Trump’s resignation. Before the recordings were released, when they had just been reported about in The New York Times, McCarthy had unequivocally denied he had ever said what he was proven to have said just hours later.

On top of that, McCarthy was also recorded telling GOP leaders he wished Twitter and Facebook would ban some Republicans, like Rep. Lauren Boebert, the way they had Trump.

Yes, that proves McCarthy – who has since replanted his nose firmly up Donald Trump’s butt and booted Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership role for standing on the same principles McCarthy once espoused – a smarmy coward. But while he may have uttered some private words to warm the hearts of Democrats, his public words and actions are those of a Trump puppet.

And yes, there’s plenty of reasons for conservatives to attack McCarthy but being a Democratic puppet is hardly one of them.

But Carlson seems to mistake viciousness for truthful criticism. Here’s what “sworn enemy of lying” and admitted liar Carlson said about McCarthy on Tuesday night. You might notice that while Carlson was railing against censorship, he left out the revelations about McCarthy’s comments about Trump and January 6, and the subsequent about-face.

CARLSON: In a phone call reported today by "The New York Times," for example, Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California told his close friend Liz Cheney, that he hoped the social media companies would censor more conservative Republicans in Congress.

Donald Trump, the sitting President who had already been silenced by those companies, but McCarthy wanted the tech oligarchs to do more, to force disobedient lawmakers off the internet, quote: "Can't they take their Twitter accounts away, too?"

Those are the taped recorded words of Congressman Kevin McCarthy, a man who in private turns out sounds like an MSNBC contributor, and yet, unless conservatives get their act together right away, Kevin McCarthy, or one of his highly liberal allies like Elise Stefanik, is very likely to be Speaker of the House in January.

That would mean we will have a Republican Congress led by a puppet of the Democratic Party. So you wouldn't know any of this unless it was leaked, and you can start to see why the people in charge oppose transparency and fervently support censorship on both sides. Why? Because the more you know about them, the less satisfied you're likely to become with their leadership.

In obeisance to Carlson, a producer posted a lower-third banner stating, "KEVIN MCCARTHY IS A PUPPET OF THE DEM PARTY," as if it were true.

As it happens, McCarthy got a standing ovation from his caucus yesterday, the AP reported, but he has ticked off the MAGA wing and, as AP put it, McCarthy faces “treacherous months ahead.”

So which liar will prevail? The America-hating liar, Carlson, or the weaselly liar, McCarthy? Stay tuned.

You can watch Carlson lie about McCarthy below, from the April 26, 2022 Tucker Carlson Tonight.