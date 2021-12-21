Macho man and proud gay basher Tucker Carlson doesn’t like feminists who, he believes, care only about power. Yet he has no qualms about using a so-called “feminist” to validate his bigotry against transgenders and, in the process, trash Joe Biden who, according to this dynamic duo, is complicit in an evil plot for transgenders to take over the world. Politics makes strange bedfellows?

Tucker Carlson’s contempt for the transgender community is well documented. Carlson (not a scientist) even claims that there is no such thing as transgender - cuz science. He has asserted that those who are transgender deny reality and are “perverse and unhealthy.” According to Tucker, kids who identify as transgender are “grotesque.” He also informs us that – wait for it – being transgender leads to “abolition of the sexes.” (Who knew!)

And when Carlson wants a little back-up for his base bigotry, he has no qualms about bringing in those who share his views. Such was the case when he interviewed his favorite anti-transgender author Abigail Shrier (not a scientist) to pimp his latest and greatest anti-transgender and medically misinformed rhetoric.

Recently, he provided a platform for another anti-transgender activist, Kara Dansky. Ms. Dansky, while not a scientist, is – wait for it – a “radical feminist” who, during a March 2021 Tucker Carlson show, claimed that gender identity is harmful to females and that the “Gender Equality Act” would “erase” women and girls as a category. Her return engagement, validated by the transphobic Carlson, was just as biased.

Carlson, in prepping the audience for the upcoming hate fest, employed his trademark comedic stylings with a healthy dose of fear mongering:

CARLSON: So, remember a few years ago they started to tell us that actually sex differences weren't real, and you thought to yourself, well, I took biology, I know that men and women are physical categories, and I am one, so I kind of know it is true and they said, “Relax, it’s only about being sensitive to a small percentage of the population who are different, you don't want to judge them. You're not a bigot, are you?”

And you think to yourself, “No, I'm kind of liberal-minded. I don't want to bother other people live how they want to live. It's not like it's going to affect my life.”

Oh, but it is going to affect your life. In fact, it's going to reorder society completely.

Carlson segued into the outrage du jour by informing us that a University of Pennsylvania transgender woman is breaking swimming records and that his guest, “longtime card-carrying member of the American left,” would explain how this is unfair to women swimmers. Nobody mentioned that that athlete is in compliance with NCAA rules as she is taking hormone replacements.

Dansky and Carlson then proceeded to express their outrage over what was, in their telling, a manifestly unfair situation. Dansky, a former ACLU attorney, denied the reality of transgender with her comment that the swimmer “is a man” who has been “allowed to compete in women’s sports.” After Carlson responded that this policy “eliminates women and girls as a meaningful category,” Dansky trashed President Joe Biden for issuing orders which replace the word "sex" with, OMG, "gender identity."

Dansky mentioned that she is part of a lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Chapter of the Women’s Human Rights Campaign, against allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports. She asserted that the term “gender identity” means nothing and that “every single human being is either a male person or a female person, everything else is a lie.”

So you probably think that the Women’s Human Rights Campaign is about rights. Think again. It’s as bogus as Dansky’s claim to be a “feminist.” This group was founded, in the U.K., in order to combat transgender rights by eliminating the designation of transgender.

Dansky is a member of the Women’s Liberation Front WoLF), an anti-transgender group of self-styled feminists. Despite the group’s claim that it supports women’s issues, like reproductive rights, their website features only anti-transgender talking points. But they have made common cause with right-wing anti-transgender and anti-LGBTQ groups such as the Heritage Foundation. The group filed an amicus brief, with a Christian group, in opposition to a so-called “bathroom mandate.” The policies enumerated in WoLF’s platform are straight out of the playbook for the religious right.

So “liberal minded” Tucker Carlson and a “radical feminist” trash the transgender community. Only in the alternate reality of Fox News, your source for hate!

You can watch it below, from the December 8, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.