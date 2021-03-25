Tucker Carlson trotted out anti-transgender author Abigail Shrier to help him use the Equality Act as an excuse to attack the “radical” and “aggressive” transgender community.

Proud gay basher and muy macho man Tucker Carlson is always loud and proud in his denunciation of the transgender community. He has denied that transgender identity doesn’t exist cuz science. In Tucker’s alternate reality, the existence of those who are transgender is leading to the “abolition of the sexes.”

He believes that kids who identify as transgender are “grotesque” and that allowing children to determine their sexual identity is undermining parental rights. But wait – it gets worse. Carlson, who claims that there is no such thing as the transgender community, invited a transgender woman on his show and proceeded to insult her which is nothing new for Carlson who differentiates between the transgender and the “normal” community. Tucker’s animosity towards the transgender community even extends to gender neutral language which, he claims, is diminishing American manhood.

So, last week, in order to validate his trademark transphobic bigotry, Carlson brought in an ally, Abigail Shrier, who is neither a doctor nor mental health clinician – but a lawyer who contributes to the Murdoch owned Wall Street Journal and who is the author of the anti-transgender book, “Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.” (So, we can expect some objectivity here – not!) Carlson and Shrier did some transphobic tag teaming earlier this month, during which time they advanced a load of medical misinformation – despite Carlson acknowledging that he really didn’t know much about the topic.

Carlson began the hate fest by reminding us that “men and women are treated differently.” In keeping with the bathroom hysteria of the anti-transgender right wing, he referenced the existence of separate bathrooms as well as other sex-separated spaces. He predicted that the distinctions between the sexes will disappear with the passage of the Equality Act which, according to Carlson and his new right wing-woman Candace Owens, will be the end of the world as we know it.

He showed video of Shrier’s recent Congressional testimony against the Equality Act – testimony based on the false anti-transgender trope that it will hurt women and girls. He didn’t show the testimony of a trans teen who advocated for passage of the bill.

In response to Carlson’s question of why she would risk her life to go against the transgender lobby, she said that she wants to raise her daughter “in an America that’s safe and fair.” Carlson: “That’s the best possible reason.”

Shrier added that if the bill were just about basic civil rights for the LGBT community, she would have supported it, but she can’t because “the Democrats sneaked in this really radical gender ideology which states that if you’re a biological man and decide at any point, for any reason that you’d like to declare that you’re a woman, you now would have a legal entitlement to enter all women’s protective spaces.”

FACT CHECK: There is nothing in the bill which talks about declarations of gender identity. It merely adds gender identity to the basic civil rights enumerated in the US code.

Shrier blithered about prison rapes being perpetrated by trans women and claimed that the bill is misogynistic. In attempting to deny her transgender bias, she claimed that her objections to the Equality Act have “nothing to do with transgender Americans and everything to do with self-identification.”

After Tucker pontificated that “this is such a radical position,” Shrier reiterated that it’s a “hard-left, radical-position gender ideology.” She described the bill as misogynistic and compared it to Critical Race Theory. Echoing her fellow racist right wingers, she described Critical Race theory as teaching hatred of white people (it doesn’t).

Carlson asserted that he’s never met "more radical or more aggressive people than people who support this idea.”

Shrier said that America knows she right because all she’s doing “is standing up for women and girls but yes, that does open you to a tremendous amount of hate.” Tucker said it was “thrilling” to see somebody take such a brave stand!

“Tremendous amount of hate” is a good description of what is spewed, nightly, by Tucker Carlson.

You can see that there is no depth to which Tucker Carlson, in his bigoted, ignorant hate mongering toward the transgender community, will sink, below, from the March 18, 2021 Tucker Carlson Tonight.