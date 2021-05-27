Tucker Carlson reminded us again of his unabashed hatred of the transgender community whose greatest threats are from folks whose hate-filled views just might match those of Tucker Carlson.

Proud gay basher Carlson thinks he's quite the expert on transgender identity issues and has a lot to say about the topic. For starters, he doesn’t believe it’s real because of science. (Seriously!) He thinks that those who are transgender are paving the way for abolition of the sexes. He accuses parents who allow their children to transition of committing child abuse. (Like those who put masks on their kids) And just when you thought it couldn’t get any more vile, think again. He actually said that trans people are “a challenge to the perpetuation of the species.”

Carlson began Tuesday’s hate fest by denigrating the credibility of transgender people who, he suggested, aren’t really like you and me. He noted that up until 10 years ago “gender dysphoria was a fairly short entry in abnormal psychology textbooks” and that it "was so obscure that most people have never heard of it” but “that’s changed.”

The change, according to Carlson, is a wave of young children who, OMG, identify as transgender. He claimed that “in some places” (didn’t say where) a third of girls, in a given class, do not identify as female. Without citing any sources, transgender expert Carlson claimed that “Most of them probably don't mean it. Five years from now, they'll have moved on. They're going through what we used to call a ‘phase.’"

He whined about evil doctors who will prescribe hormones and “mutilate or remove their sex organs permanently.” Setting himself up as the victim of political correctness he alleged that those who ”ask too many questions” are considered “evil.”

After asking if it’s fair to question the gender reassignment process, Carlson referenced Sunday’s “60 Minutes” show which featured Leslie Stahl’s interview with three people who regret having had gender reassignment surgery which they – wait for it - learned about on Google and Facebook.

After playing part of Stahl’s conversation, Carlson, neither a doctor nor clinician, was in full poutrage mode while attacking the medical community: "It's completely crazy. Yes, it is. It is completely crazy. It's also reckless, and cruel and totally unethical. And yet, in the newly politicized atmosphere of American medicine, it is routine.”

Carlson played more of the interview. After we saw a man who claimed that he was “rushed” to castration, Carlson continued whining about how those who question gender reassignment surgery are accused of pushing those who are “vulnerable towards self-harm.” Without any supporting evidence, he pontificated, "Gender reassignment surgery and chemical castration cause depression and exacerbate mental illness. This is known.”

He then cited an Obama administration study which concluded that there was “not enough” evidence to show the benefits of gender reassignment surgery. He didn’t mention the part of the paper which stated that “knowledge on gender reassignment surgery for individuals with gender dysphoria is evolving.”

Without any proof, Carlson claimed that the “many” who were “lost to follow-up” of this study “probably killed themselves.” (According to Appendix C of the study, 11 were “lost.”)

Carlson referenced a Swedish study which supposedly shows an increase in suicide among those who have gender reassignment surgery. But he neglected to mention that the AMA has concluded that this surgery is medically necessary. Carlson claimed that "most Americans" haven't seen this shocking research - which Tucker doesn't seem to have seen either!

Carlson praised Stahl's "brave" interview, noting that when it was finished, she was attacked by "the usual liars" which, I guess, include the American Academy of Pediatrics and the LGBTQ group, GLAAD. In criticizing Stahl, the president of the American Academy of Pediatrics commented that the treatments are grounded in science. GLAAD stated that "every major medical association supports affirming, age-appropriate care for trans youth and the guidelines for that care are safe and well-established. And yet, the majority of the story was devoted to raising concerns."

As Tucker's grand finale, he asked how young children should be when they receive "chemical castration." He also quipped that President Biden "answered that question when he suggested that children as young as eight can change their sex." He quoted Biden's comment which was about his commitment to reverse Trump's anti-transgender policies and not an actual answer to a question about the proper age for gender reassignment surgery!

Guess Tucker doesn't realize or refused to acknowledge that there is an alarming rate of suicide among trans youth - not from surgery but from the kind of anti-trans bigotry and hate spewed by Tucker Carlson.

You can watch the bigotry and manipulation of reality that Lachlan Murdoch calls “center right” and “brave,” from the May 25th, 2021, Tucker Carlson Tonight.