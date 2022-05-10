Harris Faulkner, The Fox “news” anchor who never stopped worshiping President P***y Grabber Trump, suggested that the Biden administration is anti-woman.

It’s pretty clear what propagandist Faulkner was up to here: trying to mitigate any damage to GOP fortunes now that Donald Trump's three appointees to the Supreme Court have enabled the reversal of Roe v. Wade and the undoing of a woman’s right that has been in effect for 50 years. On Sunday, a CBS News poll was released showing that 64% of Americans do not want Roe overturned. 84% of those Americans think overturning Roe would move the country in the wrong direction and 82% think overturning Roe would be a danger to woman and dangerous for Americans' rights.

One day later, Faulkner dropped her “off the cuff” propaganda point in a discussion designed to weaponize the shortage of baby formula that the Outnumbered show was blaming on President Biden. Before Faulkner made her comment, cohost Emily Compagno had said, “when you have mothers who cannot put food in their children's stomachs because of their special needs or any needs, it is about time that someone held this president accountable because absolutely right, it's under his purview.”

FACT CHECK: The baby formula shortage goes back to the Trump administration. From The Washington Post:

Formula has been in short supply since the early days of the covid-19 pandemic. Back then, customers who could afford it stockpiled formula to limit their trips outside. A manufacturing and delivery cycle that takes between 12 and 16 weeks from start to finish didn’t keep pace. Freight delays held up crucial ingredients. Like many other industries, formula manufacturers struggled with labor shortages. And as 2021 turned into 2022, a spate of severe winter storms slowed deliveries of products to store shelves.

The worst blow came in February, when Abbott Nutrition recalled formula made in its Sturgis, Mich., plant. Two babies who drank formula from the plant died of bacterial infections, and others were hospitalized. Although bacteria wasn’t found in the samples they drank, Abbott announced the recall as a precaution.

But yeah, let’s blame Biden and distract from the GOP war on women.

FAULKNER: I just thought of something. We're going to have to [handle the baby formula shortage] ourselves, right? They're not going to do this for us. They've already proven that. I'm not even sure if they like women all that much. No, I mean it, because they can't even understand how critical this is to all of us and Kennedy, our girls are older, but we've all been there.

LISA "KENNEDY" MONTGOMERY (COHOST): Yes. You never forget that feeling.

FAULKNER: So there will be church programs. There will be local programs. Look for your local programs. There will be moms who will pump. There will be. And it may not be enough for everybody, but my God, if we could still, and we can't, we would do it. We would band together and do what this administration, which hires a lot of women, but apparently, those women don't want to talk.

You can watch Faulkner try to help out her Republican peeps below, from the May 9, 2022 Outnumbered.