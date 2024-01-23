Not surprisingly, Trump gave his interview to one of his most faithful Fox lickspittles.

Sore winner Trump has been whining his quadruply-indicted head off all night before and after being declared the winner of the New Hampshire primary. Apparently, Nikki Haley is not getting out of the race and bending a knee to Candidate 91 Felony Charges. Probably most importantly, the longer Haley stays in the race, the more time and money it costs Trump to fight in the primary, rather than in the general election against President Joe Biden.

Here's what he told Fox News Digital “reporter” Brooke Singman:

When asked if he felt Haley would suspend her campaign, he said, "I don’t know. She should."

"She should because, otherwise, we have to keep wasting money instead of spending on Biden," Trump said. "If she doesn’t drop out, we have to waste money instead of spending it on Biden, which is our focus."

Haley said in her concession speech that she is not dropping out. In his victory speech, Trump threatened Haley with "investigations" if she stays in the race.

Mediaite noted that Trump gave Fox its exclusive more than an hour before he made his victory speech. Singman’s article was posted to FoxNews.com at 8:28 PM ET. The race was called for Trump very shortly after 8 PM ET.

It’s no surprise that Trump gave his interview to Singman, an unofficial Trump PR rep. posing as a newsperson. We cannot forget that she wrote a 2020 article touting the fact that the Trump campaign and the RNC said he had won a debate with then-candidate Joe Biden. As if we'd never have guessed who they thought had won.

In addition to credulously transcribing Melania Trump’s lies about her husband “leading with love,” Singman was one of at least 17 Fox News personalities to help boost Trump’s bottom line by promoting his properties. In her case, it was a tweet saying she was enjoying her day at Trump Winery. She included a snapshot of part of the menu.

