On the same day Donald Trump was found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E. Jean Carroll, wife Melania turned up on Fox News to claim Donnie P***y Grabber will lead the U.S. “with love and strength” during a second term.

It’s not clear why Mrs. P-Grabber did an interview with Fox News Digital instead of one on the air. Maybe the News Channel didn’t want her, since Rupert Murdoch has made it abundantly clear he wants Trump to go away. Or maybe Melania was snubbing the News Channel because the Dominion lawsuit briefs made it clear how much the top staff never believed that the election was stolen and it was revealed that Tucker Carlson considers Trump “a demonic force” whom he hates “passionately.

Whatever the reason, Melania’s supportive-wife comments could not have been better timed, coming as they did on the same day her husband had been found liable for sexually abusing Carroll, to the tune of $5 million in damages. Not only that but the trial also included testimony from two other women who said Trump had assaulted them in similar ways. The trial also showed Trump, in a deposition, doubling down on his boast about grabbing women by the p***y. Not surprisingly, none of that came up in the published material.

From the FoxNews.com article:

Melania Trump supports her husband’s re-election campaign, telling Fox News Digital that she looks forward to working alongside former President Trump in "restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength" during a second term in the White House.

Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital that if she has "the privilege" to serve as first lady again in 2024, she would continue to prioritize initiatives focused on the well-being and development of children, to ensure they have the "support and resources they need to reach their full potential."

"My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again," the former first lady told Fox News Digital.

…

"He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength," she said.

Leading with love? Really? It’s hard to think of anyone more filled with hate than Donald Trump. As for her love of children, one of Melania’s standout moments as first “lady,” was her trip to the border, where her husband deliberately ripped thousands of children from their families, as she wore a jacket that said, in large letters, “I really don’t care. Do U?”

Not that author Brooke Singman questioned Melania’s laughably dishonest description of her husband’s first term.

But we wouldn’t expect anything less from Singman. She has already proved herself a Trump toady extraordinaire at Fox (where the competition is stiff). My “favorite” example is her September, 2020 “article” suggesting Trump won his debate with Joe Biden – based on press releases from the Trump campaign and the RNC. Singman was also one of several Fox personalities to help boost the Trump family’s bottom line, in her case by tweeting some love for their winery.

There was also a video of Melania in a lapdog chat with Fox News host Pete Hegseth, in which the two celebrated aone of her “Be Best” recipients graduating from college.

A cursory search turned up no new information about how the “Be Best” initiative exactly works, and who funds it, but in 2020, CNN reported that the initiative “continues to exist without specific policy or legislation goals, and most of its accomplishments in terms of advancing funding for children’s issues under the banner of ‘Be Best’ come via partnerships with programs that already exist within the federal government."

You can watch the video below. Then thank our lucky stars the Trumps are no longer in the White House. And do everything you can to make sure they never get back.