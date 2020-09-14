Crybaby-in-Chief Donald Trump had a meltdown on the phone with Rupert Murdoch because not all of Fox News is devoted to stroking his ego 24/7 and it won’t rig its polling on his behalf, either. Call a wah-ambulance!

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman broke the news last week of the “humongous blowup” that reportedly occurred earlier in the summer.

Trump yelled that Fox’s coverage is unfair and the polling is fake,” the source said. “Rupert defended the network’s standards and polling.”

But really, this appears to be part of a longer-term situation. According to Sherman, Trump thinks Murdoch wants him to lose while Murdoch thinks Trump will lose and is thinking ahead.

Sherman also reports that the Trump campaign is reportedly worried about Chris Wallace as host for the first debate. Sherman says “Wallace is deeply unpopular with pro-Trump hosts at Fox.” And that he and Hannity feuded behind the camera.

Sad!

However, this could be a case of the campaign trying to set low expectations (a common tactic).

But as I wrote in my September 2 post, Democrats should expect Wallace to show his Fox News roots. In other words, do expect questions on Fox News talking points such as Hunter Biden, China, Blacks Behaving Badly, “burning cities,” and more.

(Trump caricature by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons license)