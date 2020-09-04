Fox News seems determined to make its Trumper viewers forget about the nearly 200,000 Americans who have died of coronavirus by frightening them into thinking Blacks Behaving Badly are a much bigger and more imminent threat.

Violent imagery has played a key part in the effort, as Media Matters explains:

In total, Fox’s three prime-time shows displayed 3 hours and 15 minutes of violent imagery -- including of looting, crime scenes, acts of violence, fires, and the aftermath of violence or destruction -- in the month of August. Of the 252 instances of violent imagery, 81 instances included images of burning objects

Prime-time shows repeatedly cherry-picked images and videos of violence to create a false sense of a large-scale crisis across the United States, particularly in “Democrat-controlled cities.” Oftentimes, Fox relied on old footage to support its violence narrative, airing clips older than five days at least 50 times in August. On more than 20 occasions, the images or videos shown in August were from May or June. Fox displayed images and footage of violence -- protesters clashing with police, crime scenes, shootings, sexual assaults, or fires -- during nearly every show throughout its prime-time broadcasts in August. The images were shown during hosts’ opening monologues, in their predesigned graphics, and while they conducted interviews with guests. Tucker Carlson Tonight showed the most violent imagery, with an hour and 42 minutes shown in August.

Hand in hand with this demagoguery is Fox’s support for the white vigilante shooter in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

(Carlson image via screen grab)